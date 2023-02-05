Years as wrestling partners solidified bond for Central's latest Hall of Fame inductees

GRAND FORKS — A little more than 10 years ago, T.J. Poole, Bryce Fish and Erik Jones were standout wrestlers and practice partners at Grand Forks Central.

They were best friends away from the mat. In the wrestling room? That was another story.

"We'd be pretty mean to each other in that room," Poole said.

Said Fish: "We beat on each other pretty good."

Poole, Fish and Jones highlighted the six individuals and two teams inducted into the Central wrestling Hall of Fame on Saturday as the program celebrated its 60th season during Central's duals against Fargo South and Grand Forks Red River.

"When you have your toughest matches in the practice room, it makes you ready for anyone," said former Central boys wrestling coach Matt Berglund, whose now the head coach of the Grand Forks girls wrestling program. "They had very different styles from each other and that was a good advantage, so then when they wrestled anyone with contrasting styles they were ready for them. They were super competitive but they were best of friends. They were like brothers. That was one of the most memorable groups I've ever coached."

In addition to those three, Central inducted wrestler Jerrod Peterson, manager Robyn von Ruden and longtime official Tim Kilgore. Central also inducted the teams of 1975 and 1988 into the wrestling hall of fame.

Fish graduated from Central in 2013, compiling a 138-39 record, the fourth-most wins in Central history. He was runner-up at state as a sophomore and junior before breaking through his senior year to win the state championship at 152 pounds.

Fish is now a senior airman in the United States Air Force, stationed in Florida as a combat controller in the 23rd Special Tactics Squadron.

"It's a very demanding job," Fish said. "A lot of the stuff I learned from wrestling T.J. and Jones transferred really well to that occupation."

Poole, a 2012 graduate who lives in Grand Forks, won 43 matches his senior year, a program record for wins in a season.

Poole was a state champion that season at 160 pounds. He trailed 2-1 in the championship match before a double-leg takedown in the third period put his opponent straight to his back and won the match 6-2.

T.J. Poole controls Wyatt Azure of Turtle Mountain on his way to winning the state championship at 160 pounds. (Kevin Cederstrom)

Poole also credits the competition with Fish and Jones in teaching life lessons.

"It definitely built mental strength," Poole said. "It taught staying determined. You won't always have the motivation. That comes and goes, but the determination stays."

Jones, a 2012 Central graduate, couldn't attend the ceremony as he recently joined the Army Reserve and is stationed at Fort Jackson in South Carolina.

Jones was 112-53 in his varsity career and a three-time state placer. He took fourth in each of his sophomore, junior and senior seasons.

Fish and Jones wrestled in the state semifinals in 2012, with Fish winning 8-6 in overtime.

Grand Forks Central wrestlers Bryce Fish and Erik Jones congratulate each other after Fish won their semifinal match 8-6 in OT at 152 pounds to advance to the finals. Forum Communications photo by Kevin Cederstrom.

"That was really difficult because neither could bump up a class because then they'd be in T.J.'s weight class," Berglund said. "They were too small to go up two weight classes and too lean to go down. It was our only option. It was impossible to watch. We didn't coach it. To see them at the end, hugging and still best friends despite one denying the other a state title match, that just shows the bond they had."

Central sweeps duals

Central swept dual matches against Fargo South and Grand Forks Red River, improving to 12-10 overall to close the regular season.

Against Red River, Central received pins from Mason Williams, Noah Morkve, Gavin Pihlgren, Roberto Garza, Caden Everson and Landon Decoteau.

Red River's Grant Sorum faces off against Grand Forks Central wrestler Cesar Cruz, left, during a 113-pound wrestling match as part of a triangular held at Grand Forks Central High School on Saturday, February 4, 2023. Nick Nelson / Grand Forks Herald

"We wrestled solid," Central coach Jeff Welsh said. "We had some lopsided losses the last two nights to Sheyenne and West Fargo that didn't need to be that lopsided. We let matches get away. We didn't let matches get away today. We didn't get put to our back and that was big because we did the last couple of nights. That's good to see heading into regions."

Red River's wins came from Cormac Doty at 120 pounds and Max McCarthy at 145 pounds.

Red River hosts the EDC tournament Feb. 11.

Red River wrestler Brody Ray, bottom, fights to free himself from the grasp of Grand Forks Central's Rhys Safratowich during the 106-pound wrestling match as part of the GF Central-Red River-Fargo South Triangular held at Grand Forks Central High School on Saturday, February 4, 2023. Nick Nelson / Grand Forks Herald

GF Central 71,

Fargo South 7

145 — Logan Vorhies, GFC, over Oscar Barbot :58; 152 — Mason Williams, GFC, win by forfeit; 160 — Noah Morkve, GFC, win by forfeit; 170 — Gavin Pihlgren, GFC, over Jamari Humphrey 17-0; 182 — Jayden Haake, GFC, over Xander Moody :29; 195 — Roberto Garza, GFC, win by forfeit; 220 — Michael Torgerson, GFC, win by forfeit; 285 — Daniel Suda, GFC, win by forfeit; 106 — Rhys Safratowich, GFC, win by forfeit; 113 — Cesar Cruz, GFC, win by forfeit; 120 — Zack Nelson, GFC, win by forfeit; 126 — Jacob Syster, South, over Landon Decoteau 5-2; 132 — Timothy Lentz, South, over Bryce Kelley 15-4; 138 — Brendan Winn-Kelley, GFC, over Braiden Brockman 1:29

GF Central 66,

GF Red River 12

152 — Mason Williams, GFC, over Noah Brandvold 2:43; 160 — Noah Morkve, GFC, over Max Martens 5:02; 170 — Gavin Pihlgren, GFC, over Aiden Pelayo 2:46; 182 — Jayden Haake, GFC, win by forfeit; 195 — Roberto Garza, GFC, over Brody Behm 1:03; 220 — Michael Torgerson, GFC, win by forfeit; 285 — Daniel Suda, GFC, win by forfeit; 106 — Rhys Safratowich, GFC, over Brody Ray 13-0; 113 — Cesar Cruz, GFC, over Grant Sorum 12-1; 120 — Cormac Doty, RR, over Zack Nelson 1:50; 126 — Caden Everson, GFC, over Miles Larson 2:58; 132 — Landon Decoteau, GFC, over Seifer Trottier 3:05; 138 — Brendan Winn-Kelley, GFC, over Tanner Swanson 16-5; 145 — Max McCarthy, RR, over Logan Vorhies :56