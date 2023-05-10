West Fargo Sheyenne takes third consecutive tournament at King's Walk

GRAND FORKS – After a stretch of rain, King’s Walk Golf Course hosted the Grand Forks Invitational quite well on Tuesday. While breezy at times, West Fargo Sheyenne managed to string together a consistent day to claim the tournament crown.

This has now been an ongoing theme for the EDC regular season, with the Mustangs claiming their fourth first-place finish in the first five tournaments, and their third in a row. Their 291 team score on Tuesday is the latest of their accomplishments.

“We’re returning guys from our championship team last year and they did a ton of work in the offseason,” Sheyenne coach Dan Wolf said. “Everyone is expecting (success) from you, but we’re trying to remind them that it is a long season and the only pressure that is out there is what they are putting on themselves.”

Any hindrance of pressure was not evident at Kings Walk. Six Mustang golfers broke 80 as Nate Peyerl, Andrew Wilhelm, Aiden Knodel, Quinn Breidenbach, Mason Christiansen and Kristian Knodel all put forth positive results.

The group combined for 16 birdies with Breidenbach even supplying an eagle on 14.

“We’ve been fortunate to win the past couple, but special things like that only matter the day that you do them. We want to take each round as it comes and we feel if we play like we are capable, it gives us a chance every time,” said Wolf.

The lowest individual score on the day came from Fargo South’s Evan Booth. The senior who started the season off with an 80 in South Dakota’s Madison Country Club took down King’s Walk with a 68.

He got the day’s most challenging holes out of the way early by carding pars on 15 and 16 before knocking down his first birdie at 17. Later he birdied three consecutive holes on seven, eight and nine before adding his sixth and final birdie of the day on the par three 13.

Booth was the marksman of the day, knocking down a tournament-best three birdies on the four par threes of the course.

1 / 4: Grand Forks Central golfer Cole Wilber, second from left, watches his ball fly after teeing off during the Roughrider Invitational boys golf tournament held at King's Walk Golf Course in Grand Forks on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. 2 / 4: Grand Forks Central's Cole Wilber whacks the ball down a fairway at King's Walk Golf Course in Grand Forks during the Roughrider Invitational on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. 3 / 4: Red River golfer Carson Skarperud watches his putt roll across a green at King's Walk Golf Course during the Roughrider Invitational boys golf tournament on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. 4 / 4: Grand Forks Central golfer Evan Panzer tees off on hole seven at King's Walk Golf Course in Grand Forks during the Roughrider Invitational boys golf tournament on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

Skarperuds Clash

Quite the gallery developed around a marquee pairing early on in the day. Red River’s Carson Skarperud and Shanley’s Zach Skarperud put on a show for friends and family as the two relatives battled it out alongside Wilhelm from Sheyenne and Central’s Cole Wilber.

“It was a lot of fun,” Carson said. “We had a lot of family out there, it was really cool. I thought we played pretty well, too. Everyone said we put on a good show which was fun to hear.”

Zach Skarperud had quite an eventful day with highs and lows. The junior Deacon caught unfortunate luck with a double bogey on hole five but was able to muscle his way to an eagle on nine to erase the damage.

Again, in the back half, bogeys on 15 and 17 put a damper on the day but he was once again able to end another set of holes with another eagle on 18, solidifying his 69 on the day.

Carson played steady golf throughout his round and was able to recover from some dangerous areas to remain even. He caught his stride on the back nine with bookend birdies on 10 and 18, both of which would wash out bogeys on eight and 15.

The transition process from winter to spring was a quick one for everyone competing, but the low scores on the day provide some evidence of golfers getting back into the swing of things after having to jump from simulators to matches.

“The first couple rounds were kind of tough going straight into it without practicing outside, but we’re starting to adjust now,” said Carson. “Once we have four guys putting together a good round, we’ll be up there at the top.”

Red River finished fourth in the tournament with a 303 team score. Freshmen Kolby Koerner and Silas Dusenbury both breaking 80. With 49 total points this season, they sit just behind Sheyenne with a 9.8 event average.

