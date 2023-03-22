99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Warroad lands five on Minnesota all-state girls hockey team

Crookston's Reese Swanson was honorable mention all-state.

Warroad Section8A 4.jpg
Warroad's Talya Hendrickson competes for the puck with Crookston's Addison Fee (7), Aleah Bienek, and Dillyn Wallace in the third period in Crookston.
Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald
Tom Miller
By Tom Miller
Today at 10:20 AM

WARROAD, Minn. — The Minnesota state Class A girls hockey champions were well-represented on the Minnesota all-state team, as selected by the Minnesota Girls Hockey Coaches Association.

Warroad's Talya Hendrickson, Kate Johnson, Abigail Chamernick, Katy Comstock and Rylee Bartz were named to the all-state team, while Crookston's Reese Swanson was chosen honorable mention.

Warroad went 26-3-1 en route to the state title.

Bartz, a senior, led the team with 59 goals and 107 points, followed by Hendrickson, a senior, with 38 goals and 101 points. Johnson, a senior, had 38 goals and 98 points round out the top three forwards.

On defense, Chamernick, a senior, had four goals and 24 assists, while Comstock, a sophomore, had four goals and 19 assists.

Swanson, a junior, led Crookston with 21 goals and 37 points.

Miller has covered sports at the Grand Forks Herald since 2004 and was the state sportswriter of the year in 2019 and 2022.

His primary beat is UND football but also reports on a variety of UND sports and local preps.

He can be reached at (701) 780-1121, tmiller@gfherald.com or on Twitter at @tommillergf.
