Warroad lands five on Minnesota all-state girls hockey team

WARROAD, Minn. — The Minnesota state Class A girls hockey champions were well-represented on the Minnesota all-state team, as selected by the Minnesota Girls Hockey Coaches Association.

Warroad's Talya Hendrickson, Kate Johnson, Abigail Chamernick, Katy Comstock and Rylee Bartz were named to the all-state team, while Crookston's Reese Swanson was chosen honorable mention.

Warroad went 26-3-1 en route to the state title.

Bartz, a senior, led the team with 59 goals and 107 points, followed by Hendrickson, a senior, with 38 goals and 101 points. Johnson, a senior, had 38 goals and 98 points round out the top three forwards.

On defense, Chamernick, a senior, had four goals and 24 assists, while Comstock, a sophomore, had four goals and 19 assists.

Swanson, a junior, led Crookston with 21 goals and 37 points.