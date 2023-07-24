Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Warroad coach Michael Tveit remembered for passion, love for hockey, family

“He was passionate, and he cared so much about the kids and the hockey program and the team," coach Jay Hardwick said.

michael tveit
Warroad boys hockey coach Jay Hardwick, left, stands with assistant Michael Tveit.
Contributed / Jay Hardwick
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
Today at 1:33 PM

GRAND FORKS — Jay Hardwick spent most of his time with Michael Tveit – so much time that the two could finish each other’s sentences.

The Warroad boys hockey coaches could always talk about hockey, but their relationship extended beyond the ice.

“Every day, we’d sit in our coaches room before practice and after practice and talk about everything,” Hardwick said. “A lot of hockey, but sometimes it was deer hunting, or our families.

“Every single day, even on bad days, there would be something we laughed about. He always had a big smile on his face.”

Tveit, 37, passed away suddenly Friday, July 21, a day after Hardwick and other friends “were laughing and joking and telling stories” with Tveit at a barbecue, Hardwick said.

“I’m going to miss that time that I spent with him,” he said.

TJ Oshie, Tveit’s teammate on Warroad’s 2003 Class A state Championship team, tweeted that Tveit died “while taking a nap from a migraine.”

“As a teammate in his High School days, Tveiter was known as the big teddy bear but also a protector of the team on the ice,” Oshie wrote on GoFundMe . “A big brother that would stick up for anyone dawning [sic] the black and gold.”

Oshie wrote that Tveit “was a great mentor to the numerous boys he has coached as a member of the Warroad Boys High School Hockey coaching staff.”

Tveit and Hardwick, who knew each other as kids growing up in Warroad, coached together for eight years.

“He had a big personality. He was loud, and he wasn’t afraid to tell you how he felt,” Hardwick said. “He was passionate, and he cared so much about the kids and the hockey program and the team.”

TVEIT.jfif
Michael Tveit poses for a picture with his wife Darnell and three kids, including UND hockey commit and stepson Carson Pilgrim, after winning the section 8A championship last season.
Submitted photo

Tveit’s greatest love, though, was his family. He was always talking about his family, which includes his wife, Darnell, and three sons, Hardwick said.

“You could see that every day,” he said. “He loved them so much.”

Most of the Warroad hockey players were at the fair Friday. As news of Tveit’s passing spread, they left and gathered at a coach’s house. The team, which includes Tveit’s stepson and UND hockey commit Carson Pilgrim, knows they want to do something to honor Tveit come hockey season. It’s too soon to discuss what that might be, though.

“It’s going to be hard when hockey season comes around, and he’s not there,” Hardwick said.

Abby Sharpe joined the Herald in July 2023. She graduated from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. She loves sports, '90s sitcoms, historical fiction and Quentin Tarantino movies. Readers can reach Abby at 309-336-9450 or asharpe@gfherald.com.
