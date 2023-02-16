Unbeaten and unscored against, Grand Forks' Allyssa Johnson paving way for Grand Forks girls wrestling future

GRAND FORKS — When Grand Forks' Allyssa Johnson started in wrestling, she competed against the boys as North Dakota had yet to sanction girls wrestling.

As the sport booms in the second year of sanctioned girls wrestling, Johnson — the program's first star — is providing for her younger teammates what she never had at the start of her high school career.

"When I was first starting, I didn't have a girl to help me," Johnson said. "I don't want them to go through the same thing if I can help it. I want to help them to the best of my ability. Plus, when you're teaching someone else, you're making yourself better, too."

The young KnightRiders are learning from the best. Johnson capped an undefeated season last year with a state title, then received All-American recognition in the summer in a USA Wrestling national event in Colorado Springs, Colo.

How do you top that as a senior? Well, how about going 40-0. Then add in the fact Johnson has never let an opponent finish a match — each match has either ended in a pin or technical fall. Then there's the most remarkable statistic: Johnson hasn't been scored on once.

ADVERTISEMENT

"That's just Allyssa for you," Grand Forks sophomore and first-year wrestler Emily Novak said. "She's a winner. She will not let anyone beat her. That is her mindset."

Johnson's two biggest proteges are Novak, who comes to Grand Forks from East Grand Forks Sacred Heart, as well as eighth-grader Kaylee Kurz, who comes to the KnightRiders from Thompson.

Both Novak and Kurz are out for high school wrestling for the first time this year. Kurz wrestled when she was younger but Novak is trying the sport for the first time.

Novak takes the No. 3 seed and a 29-11 record at 155 pounds into this weekend's North Dakota state tournament. Kurz takes the No. 5 seed at 130 pounds with a 30-8 mark.

Both Novak and Kurz have Johnson as a practice partner.

"The big thing about Emily and Kaylee is they have never asked me to switch up partners with Allyssa," Grand Forks coach Matt Berglund said. "They could go against easier practice partners, but they choose to go against her. The benefit of that is you're not going to face anyone tougher in the state. That's the reason they've progressed so much."

Novak's progression has been fast.

"She had a ton of losses in the first week of wrestling," Berglund said. "Now, she's actually beaten both the Nos. 1 and 2 in her class. She has taken more losses but she's more than capable of beating anyone in her bracket."

ADVERTISEMENT

Novak said she's learned a lot from Johnson.

"I never minded (practicing against Johnson)," Novak said. "That's part of what made me a great wrestler. It's wrestling someone with a lot of experience like that. She's part of the reason I know as much as I do."

Kurz agreed.

"She works harder than everyone else," Kurz said of Johnson. "It's a great experience. She helps me out with a bunch of stuff. Practicing with someone better than me makes me better. It's tough because she's a really good wrestler."

Because girls wrestling participation numbers have shot up in the second year of the sanctioned sport, the teams were able to have a state qualifying tournament for the first time, as well as a state dual tournament for the first time.

"It's awesome to see the sport grow just because when I was first starting I knew maybe one other girl in the state around my weight," Johnson said. "Now I have a full bracket I get to wrestle. That's cool. It's even better for the young girls coming in. They aren't having to go through having to wrestle the boys."

The individual portion of the tournament is Thursday and Friday in Fargo, with the dual tournament starting Saturday.

Grand Forks is the No. 4 seed from the East and will wrestle West No. 1 Minot at 10 a.m. in the state quarterfinals.

ADVERTISEMENT

Grand Forks at state

125 -- Bryn Larson, soph., No. 7 seed, 22-8 record

130 -- Kaylee Kurz, eighth-grader, No. 5 seed, 30-8 record

140 -- Allyssa Johnson, sr., No. 1 seed, 40-0 record

155 -- Emily Novak, soph., No. 3 seed, 29-11 record

170 -- Olivia Ochoa, fr., 16-12

190 -- Kadyn Schuman, jr., No. 8 seed, 16-13 record; Ella McMullin, jr., 5-7 record

250 -- Amariona Rout, soph., 8-17 record; Kathryn Sullivan, soph., 12-14 record

