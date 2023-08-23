Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

Tuesday's local scoreboard for Aug. 22

Girls golf, girls tennis and boys soccer

Local Scoreboard
By Herald Staff Report
Today at 10:26 PM

Girls golf

Grand Forks Central Invitational

Grand Forks Country Club

Team scores

1. Grand Forks Red River 311; 2. Fargo Davies 317; 3. West Fargo Sheyenne 332; 4. Wahpeton 354; 5. Fargo North 375; 6. West Fargo 378; 7. Fargo Shanley 380; 8. Fargo South 382; 9. Grand Forks Central 395; 10. West Fargo Horace 454; 11. Valley City at 552

Individual top 10

1. Rose Solberg, FD, 71; 2. Jaya Grube, GFRR, 74; T3. Lexi Bartley, FD, and Zoe Keene, WFS, 77; T5. Lauren Soholt, GFRR, Ella Speidel, GFRR, and Sophie Brakke, GFRR, 79; 8. Payton Stocker, WFS, 81; 9. Taylor Piepkorn, GFRR, 82; 10. Abby Voeller, FD, 84

Central scorers

Maddy Trapnell 88, Ella Peters 88, Katelyn Stern 102, Olivia Trapnell 119

Boys soccer
Tuesday’s results

Fargo Davies 2, West Fargo 0

Fargo Shanley 2, West Fargo Sheyenne 1

Fargo South 2, GF Central 1

GF Red River 1,Fargo North 0

Second half – 1. RR, Grant Hoffarth (Max Martens) 46:00

Goalie saves – unavailable

Girls tennis
Tuesday’s results

Crookston 7, Roseau 0

EGF Senior High 5,Roseu 2

Singles

1. Emma Farder, EGF, over Marissa Glodowski 6-0, 6-0; 2. Ruby Leach, EGF, over Erin Brandt 6-3, 6-2; 3. Erin Bowman, EGF, over Abby Swanson 6-4, 6-0; 4. Karlee Walsh, EGF, over Dakota Dunham 7-5, 6-2

Doubles

1. Kylie Winkler-Quinn Kruger, R, over Kate Cantera-Emma Abbey 7-6(7-5), 6-4; 2. Emma Johnson-Lindsey Vistad, R, over Kaitlin Polley-Sam Zimmerman 6-0, 6-1; 3. Morgan McDonald-Chloe Svendsen, EGF, over Bryn Wilson-Ava Holmgren 6-1, 6-0

Crookston 4,EGF Senior High 3

Singles

1. Emma Farder, EGF, over Brekken Tull 6-1, 6-2; 2. Ruby Leach, EGF, over Kaylie Causon 6-2, 6-1; 3. Paige Abrhamson, C, over Erin Bowman 6-4, 6-2; 4. Karlee Walsh, EGF, over Morgan Nelson 6-1, 6-2

Doubles

1. Emma Gunderson-Isabelle Smith, C, over Kate Cantera-Emma Abbey 6-0, 6-0; 2. Addie Fee-Georgia Sanders, C, over Kaitlin Polley-Sam Zimmerman 6-0, 6-1; 3. Calleigh Fanfulik-Coral Brekken, C, over Morgan McDonald-Chloe Svendsen 6-2, 7-5

