Sports Prep

Top-ranked Thompson on the verge of a state title

Tommies hold off Garrison to advance to state Class B girls basketball championship game

Thompson's Jordyn Tozer goes up for two against Garrison during their North Dakota Girls Class B Basketball Tournament semifinal game Friday, March 3, 2023, in Minot.
March 03, 2023 10:54 PM
Thompson's Kya Hurst crashes against Garrison’s Sadie Majeres during their North Dakota Girls Class B Basketball Tournament semifinal game Friday, March 3, 2023, in Minot.
MINOT – Thompson has one of the top Class B programs in North Dakota high school athletics. State championships are not new to Tommie athletics.

But championships are new to the Thompson girls basketball team.

Thompson will be looking for its first state Class B girls basketball title after the Tommies held off upstart Garrison 55-50 on Friday night in the semifinal round of the North Dakota state Class B tournament at the Minot State Dome.

Thompson, which improved to 24-2, will take on 22-3 Central Cass in the title game at 8:15 on Saturday night.

A state title was on Thompson’s mind at the start of the season since the Tommies have been one of the top teams in the state all season.

“It’s always been a dream, obviously, to win a state title,” said Thompson coach Jason Brend. “These kids have talked about it. It would be huge for our school.

“And this is the last state Class B tournament. So, if we have an opportunity to win that last state B that we play in, I think that would be a very special moment.”

Thompson is the No. 1-ranked team and came in as the No. 1 seed in the tournament. Garrison, however, pushed the Tommies to the limit.

Thompson never led by more than nine points in a game where the lead changed hands five times and there were five ties.

The Tommies, however, delivered in the fourth quarter. Garrison’s Kaitlyn Zook hit a 3-pointer with 1:27 to play, bringing the Troopers to within 53-50.

Olivia Dick, however, gave the Tommies the breathing room they needed when she responded with a basket with 43 seconds to go. Garrison couldn’t respond on its end and the Tommies ran out the clock.

“The game didn’t go the way we wanted it to right away but we came to the realization that we needed to push and keep the light bulb going,” said Thompson’s Kya Hurst. “We soon got it going the way we wanted it to.”

Thompson was led by Hurst’s 14 points. Clara Stevens added 11 while Brenna Martin finished with 10.

Thompson shot 58 percent in the fourth quarter to hold off the Troopers. And they outrebounded Garrison 34-20.

Brend said the Tommies expected a push from Garrison, which dug itself out of an 11-point deficit the night before in beating Kenmare-Bowbells in the quarterfinals.

“They’re scrappy and they’re athletic,” said Brend. “They can shoot and they’re quick. They can get up and down the floor. We don’t get beat back very often but they beat us up the floor a few times.”

The Troopers were led by Zook and Karli Klein as both finished with 14 points.

Thompson now turns its attention to its rematch against Central Cass, a team the Tommies beat 63-58 back on Dec. 20. However, the Squirrels were without standout senior Decontee Smith.

In the other Friday night semifinal, Smith scored 31 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to lead Central Cass past Rugby 53-52 in overtime.

“It would be a huge deal for our school to win it,” said Hurst of the title.”It would be the first time in school history.”

Thompson 55, Garrison 50
Halftime: Thompson 23, Garrison 22
Garrison — Cara Schlehr 8, Karli Klein 14, Mia Gehring 10, Emily Schlehr 4, Kaitlyn Zook 14
Thompson — Olivia Dick 4, Sydney Schwabe 7, Clara Stevens 11, Kya Hurst 14, Brenna Martin 10, Addison Sage 9

Thompson's Addison Sage drives into Garrison’s Cara Schlehr during their North Dakota Girls Class B Basketball Tournament semifinal game Friday, March 3, 2023, in Minot.
Thompson's Kya Hurst, left, dives for a loose ball with Garrison’s Karli Klein during their North Dakota Girls Class B Basketball Tournament semifinal game Friday, March 3, 2023, in Minot.
Wayne Nelson is the sports editor at the Herald.


He has been with the Grand Forks Herald since 1995, serving as the UND football and basketball beat writer as well as serving as the sports editor.



He is a UND graduate and has been writing sports since the late 1970s.



Follow him on Twitter @waynenelsongf. You can reach him at (701) 780-1268 or wnelson@gfherald.com.
