Thompson's Olivia Dick acts as 'catalyst' for No. 1 seed Tommies

THOMPSON — Thompson, the No. 1 seed in the North Dakota Class B girls basketball tournament, is led in scoring by two freshmen.

That's all made possible by an unselfish senior point guard who understands scoring balance is what makes the Tommies tick.

"I've always played that way," Thompson's Olivia Dick said. "My main goal is to distribute the ball and be a leader. It's just hard to stop a team when you have five, six girls who can score and letting everyone get involved."

The Tommies face Edgeley/Kulm/Montpelier in the Class B state quarterfinals on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in Minot.

"She's the catalyst of the team," Thompson coach Jason Brend said. "Oftentimes, as Olivia goes, we go. That doesn't have to be scoring points or getting steals, it's her raw emotion to be the best player she can be. That drives her teammates."

The Tommies are led in scoring by freshman Addison Sage, who comes off the bench to score 12.1 points per game. She's made a team-best 46 3-pointers.

Freshman Kya Hurst is next for Thompson with an average of 11.7 points and a team-best 6.7 rebounds.

"It's a unique year where we rely on our underclassmen more than past years, so I'm trying to show them the right way to do it," said Dick, who has signed a letter of intent to play college softball at UND next season. "At this point, those girls don't play like underclassmen."

Dick and starting forward Clara Stevens are the only seniors on the Thompson roster.

"Most of the teams you see have been playing with the same class since they were 8 years old," Brend said. "We have such a wide variety of classes and had to jell quicker. The seniors' willingness to accept freshmen and sophomores as equals and give up good shots to get better shots ... that's one of the greatest things about Olivia and Clara."

The Tommies have six players averaging at least 7.7 points per game. After Sage and Hurst, Dick averages 10.1 points, Sydney Schwabe averages 10.0, Stevens averages 8.2 and Brenna Martin averages 7.7.

The Tommies may not be a senior-heavy team but Thompson players understand the finality of this weekend. The North Dakota High School Activities Association will change from a two-class system to a three-class system beginning next season.

With the change, Thompson will move to a newly created middle division in the three-class system.

The Thompson girls are making their ninth trip to the Class B state tournament and first since 2019. The Tommies have never won a state championship.

"It's something we've talked about," Dick said. "We were looking at the banners in our gym for all of our sports. It's our school's last time playing in the B tournament. We want to end it strong and win the first one for the school."

Thompson at-a-glance

Coach: Jason Brend.

Record: 22-2.

Path to state: The Tommies broke Grafton's three-year hold on the Region 2 crown by beating the Spoilers in the region championship.

State history: Thompson is making a ninth trip to the Class B state tournament (1993, 1994, 2010, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2018, 2019, 2023). The Tommies have never been to a state title game.

Top players: Fr. G Addison Sage 12.1 points, 2.0 assists; fr. G Kya Hurst 11.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.6 steals; sr. G Olivia Dick 10.1 points, 4.8 assists, 2.7 steals; jr. G Sydney Schwabe 10.0 points, 3.4 assists, 3.4 steals; sr. F Clara Stevens 8.2 points, 6.2 rebounds; jr. F Brenna Martin 7.7 points, 6.3 rebounds; soph. F Jordyn Tozer 3.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.0 steals.

Quarterfinal matchup: Edgeley/Kulm/Montpelier, 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Minot.

Coach Brend says: "(EKM) has a lot of length and an athletic group. (EKM junior Mataeya Mathern) is the top dog. She runs the point on the press and gets lots of tips. She can also shoot the three and get to the rim."