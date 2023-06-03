99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Thompson softball advances to state title game

The Tommies, unseeded in the tournament, will face Beulah for the state championship in Minot.

Thompson pither Dru Schwab delivers to the plate in a semifinal win over Kindred on Friday, June 2, 2023, in Minot.
Sean Williams / Minot Daily News
Tom Miller
By Tom Miller
Today at 10:49 PM

MINOT — The Thompson softball team scored three runs in the sixth to erase a Kindred-Richland lead and the Tommies advanced to the Class B state championship game with a 4-3 win in Friday’s semifinals at the Minot South Hill Complex.

Kindred-Richland scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth to take a 3-1 lead but the Tommies recaptured the advantage in the top of the sixth.

Mya Warcken reached on an error and Summer Hegg and Kya Hurst followed with back-to-back singles to load the bases. Kjersten Lopez walked to bring home a run and Claire Kolling’s two-out single to right scored two runs.

Sydney Schwabe, Hurst and Lopez all had two hits.

The Vikings’ Braya Mauch and Avery Amerman both tripled and Jansen Jordheim and Remi DuBord had their other hits.

The Tommies play Beulah for the championship 4 p.m. Saturday while Kindred-Richland plays May-Port-CG for third place after the fifth-place game on Saturday.

A key swing for the Tommies came in the sixth when the game saw a 35-minute lightning delay.

Kindred-Richland had two on with no outs and the Tommies made a pitching change from Dru Schwab to Sydney Schwabe.

Schwabe escaped the sixth with help of a double play and put down the Vikings 1-2-3 in the seventh.

"That was a huge momentum swing for us and a killer for them," Thompson coach Matt Chandler said. "Sydney was huge."

Chandler said the Tommies, unranked in the tournament, didn't feel like huge underdogs coming in to state.

"Going in, I thought we had as good of a chance as anybody," Chandler said. "Whoever makes the least amount of mistakes and whatever team gets bounces to go their way ... with the group we have, I'm not surprised by anything."

The Thompson softball team prepares for a semifinal game against Kindred on Friday, June 2, 2023, in Minot.
Sean Williams / Minot Daily News

Miller has covered sports at the Grand Forks Herald since 2004 and was the state sportswriter of the year in 2019 and 2022.

His primary beat is UND football but also reports on a variety of UND sports and local preps.

He can be reached at (701) 780-1121, tmiller@gfherald.com or on Twitter at @tommillergf.
