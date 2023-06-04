99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Thompson repeats as North Dakota Class B state baseball champions

Berberich throws complete game with pitch count lurking to seal a 9-0 victory over LaMoure-Litchville/Marion.

The Thompson baseball team stands in front of the scoreboard at Corbett Field in Minot after defeating LaMoure-Litchville/Marion 9-0 in the North Dakota Class B state championship game on Saturday, June 3, 2023.
Tom Miller
By Tom Miller
Today at 10:20 PM

MINOT — Thompson pitcher Reece Berberich entered the North Dakota Class B state championship game with 88 pitches left before he would have to be pulled due to state pitch-count rules.

Berberich didn't think he could last a full game with less than 90 pitches. The Tommies' coaching staff was mulling backup plans.

Berberich, a 5-foot-9 senior, needed just 80 to get through the state title game. As a result, Thompson is a back-to-back state champion.

Thompson used Berberich's effective pitching and a seven-run second inning to beat LaMoure-Litchville/Marion 9-0 in the state title game on Saturday at Corbett Field.

"It was awesome," Berberich said. "I couldn't believe it. I didn't think I'd be able to throw 88 in a full seven innings. I knew I had to be efficient on the mound. I knew I couldn't just strike people out. I just had 88 pitches. I had to pitch to contact and trust my defense."

Thompson outhit LLM 12-3. The Tommies were led at the plate by Shawn O'Hearn (3-for-4 with 3 RBIs), Will Welke (2-for-4 with two runs) and Braden Tyce (2-for-4).

"I'd call you crazy if you told me he'd finish that game today," said Thompson coach Nate Soulis, who was named state coach of the year after the game. "He did a good job attacking the zone and not getting anything good to hit. He did a really good job of getting out in front of counts."

The Tommies were able to pull off the repeat state championship, despite losing their top three pitchers from a year ago. This year, Berberich, Brayden Wolfgram and Drew Odenbach stepped up on the mound.

Berberich and Odenbach split duties in the opening round against Minot Ryan before Wolfgram went the distance in a tight state semifinal against Central Cass.

"I think a lot of guys stepped up and filled the roles that needed to be filled and took on the challenge," Berberich said.

Miller has covered sports at the Grand Forks Herald since 2004 and was the state sportswriter of the year in 2019 and 2022.

His primary beat is UND football but also reports on a variety of UND sports and local preps.

He can be reached at (701) 780-1121, tmiller@gfherald.com or on Twitter at @tommillergf.
