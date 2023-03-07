Thompson gets hot early against Park River in Region 2 quarterfinal

GRAND FORKS – An early surge from Thompson set the course for a strong effort from the Tommies in their quarterfinal matchup with Park River/Fordville-Larkin in the Region 2 tournament.

A 62-37 victory was highlighted by a stellar first half in which Thompson put together a 27-4 run right off the top.

“Our boys just came off a weekend cheering on our girls’ team at state, so you always worry about getting tired legs and tired minds, so that we had a fast start was a good sign for us that we were ready to go,” Thompson coach Brandy George said.

Getting things started right away were forwards Karter Peterson and Jakob Starcevic. A collection of fastbreaks gave the pair a combined 16 points.

Starcevic even threw down a statement dunk after a steal at the other end of the court.

“We work best in transition, so we knew that was the quickest way to get on a run right away. Once we are using our speed it is hard to stop,” Peterson said.

Thompson coach Brandy George takes a look at the clock in the second half of their Region 2 quarterfinal game Monday at the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center. Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

In the first quarter alone, Peterson racked up 12 points en route to a total of 20 on the night, but where big men like Peterson made their mark was inside the paint on both side of the court.

The first two quarters were a bit of a block party for the Tommies. They made their presence felt under the basket with Nevin Daley and Mitchell Shirek unable to compete with the reach of the Thompson forwards. The same can be said on the offensive side of the ball, as before the final few minutes of the half there were not many offensive rebounds they didn’t pull down.

“We know how good we can be when everything is rolling and we know we can do really, really good down the stretch here,” said Peterson.

When all was said and done at the end of the first half, Peterson had 14 points, Starcevic had eight, and Drew Overby had 10.

Overby, leading the Tommies in scoring average this year, took a possession or two to find his spark and then was able to reel in some shots from inside the arc.

The Aggies were also able to find their spark in the second half. Shirek was able to establish himself inside and Andrew Zikmund came to the line on three occasions in the third quarter, going three-for-five.

Thompson's Gavin Krogstad puts up a shot as Park River F-L's Avery Rosinski defends in the second half of their Region 2 quarterfinal game Monday at the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center. Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

In the fourth quarter it was Peterson again that came to the aid of Thompson and put the momentum back on their side to close out the opening game at the Betty. Six points from the forward contributed to an 8-0 start to the quarter and sent them on their way to the semifinals.

Hoping to get to where the Thompson girls were this past weekend in Minot, George wants his squad to obtain some of the grit they showed.

“The way they played was really impressive. They played hard and finished possessions, so for our kids to go out and see that kind of effort and grit is important for them,” he said.

Thompson 62,

Park River/Fordville-Larkin 37

TT – Drew Overby 15, Brayden Wolfgram 7, Karter Peterson 20, Thomas Schumacher 2, Gavin Krogstad 4, Jakob Starcevic 10, Drew Odenbach 4

PR – Avery Rosinki 2, Owen Zikmund 2, Brennan Schramm 6, Jace Rosinski 4, Andrew Zikmund 5, Zacariah Zikmund 2, Mitchell Shirek 12, Nevin Daley 4

