99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, June 3

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Thompson baseball edges Central Cass to reach state title game

Tommies will play LaMoure-Litchville/Marion in the state title game at 6:30 p.m. in Minot.

Image (8).jpeg
Thompson's Brayden Wolfgram delivers to the plate on June 2, 2023, in a North Dakota Class B state tournament semifinal against Central Cass.
Sean Williams / Minot Daily News
Tom Miller
By Tom Miller
June 02, 2023 at 11:15 PM

MINOT — For the sixth time in seven years, the Thompson baseball program will play for a state championship.

A bases-loaded hit-by-pitch to Thompson's Brayden Wolfgram gave the Tommies a 2-1 win over Central Cass on Friday in a North Dakota Class B state tournament semifinal.

The Tommies will play LaMoure-Litchville/Marion for the state title. Thompson has won two state titles in the recent seven-year stretch. LLM, meanwhile, will play in a third-straight state title game after finishing runner-up each of the past two years.

"It's where you want to be at the end of the year," Thompson coach Nate Soulis said. "We have a good group of guys back from last year's team to lean on that experience. LaMoure has experience and talent, too. I expect a fun game."

In the seventh, after a double play nearly zapped Thompson's momentum, the Tommies loaded the bases with a walk to Reese Berberich.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wolfgram was beaned on the first pitch of his at-bat for the winning run.

Wolfgram went seven innings on the mound, giving up just one run in the first inning and striking out six while giving up five hits.

"Brayden struggled in the first inning and they had the bases loaded but gave up just one run," Soulis said. "That was a big turning point. When he came out for the second inning, he was hitting spots."

Image (9).jpeg
Thompson players meet on the mound during a North Dakota Class B state tournament semifinal on June 2, 2023, in Minot.
Sean Williams / Minot Daily News

Tom Miller
By Tom Miller
Miller has covered sports at the Grand Forks Herald since 2004 and was the state sportswriter of the year in 2019 and 2022.

His primary beat is UND football but also reports on a variety of UND sports and local preps.

He can be reached at (701) 780-1121, tmiller@gfherald.com or on Twitter at @tommillergf.
What To Read Next
Local Scoreboard
Prep
Friday's local scoreboard for June 2
June 02, 2023 11:36 PM
 · 
By  Tom Miller
060323.S.FF.FargoNorth.Lamont
Prep
Zach LaMont pitches North past Jamestown and into the Class A baseball title game
June 02, 2023 10:56 PM
 · 
By  Andrew Haugland
Image (6).jpeg
Prep
Thompson softball advances to state title game
June 02, 2023 10:49 PM
 · 
By  Tom Miller
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Local Scoreboard
Sports
LOCAL SCOREBOARD FOR FRIDAY, JUNE 2
June 03, 2023 12:34 AM
 · 
By  Wayne Nelson
060323 S GFH WoO0339.jpg
Sports
Late pass for the lead lifts David Gravel to his second World of Outlaws win at River Cities Speedway
June 03, 2023 12:14 AM
 · 
By  Wayne Nelson
060323.S.FF.SoftballDickinsonBC
Prep
Dickinson defeats Bismarck Century, sets up an all west ND Class A softball championship game
June 02, 2023 10:02 PM
 · 
By  Todd Rose
060323.S.FF.Sheyenne.Duerr
Prep
Duerr, Mustangs blank Wahpeton to reach ND Class A state championship game
June 02, 2023 09:11 PM
 · 
By  Andrew Haugland