Thompson baseball edges Central Cass to reach state title game

MINOT — For the sixth time in seven years, the Thompson baseball program will play for a state championship.

A bases-loaded hit-by-pitch to Thompson's Brayden Wolfgram gave the Tommies a 2-1 win over Central Cass on Friday in a North Dakota Class B state tournament semifinal.

The Tommies will play LaMoure-Litchville/Marion for the state title. Thompson has won two state titles in the recent seven-year stretch. LLM, meanwhile, will play in a third-straight state title game after finishing runner-up each of the past two years.

"It's where you want to be at the end of the year," Thompson coach Nate Soulis said. "We have a good group of guys back from last year's team to lean on that experience. LaMoure has experience and talent, too. I expect a fun game."

In the seventh, after a double play nearly zapped Thompson's momentum, the Tommies loaded the bases with a walk to Reese Berberich.

Wolfgram was beaned on the first pitch of his at-bat for the winning run.

Wolfgram went seven innings on the mound, giving up just one run in the first inning and striking out six while giving up five hits.

"Brayden struggled in the first inning and they had the bases loaded but gave up just one run," Soulis said. "That was a big turning point. When he came out for the second inning, he was hitting spots."