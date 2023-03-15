The final Class B basketball tournament under current system set for this weekend

FARGO — When a North Dakota Class B boys basketball state champion is crowned Saturday night at the Bismarck Event Center that, in some ways, will mark the end of an era.

The winner is going to be the final Class B winner under a traditional two-class system that has been in place for decades with the state moving to three basketball classes next season.

“It marks a major change in North Dakota basketball,” said Hillsboro athletic director Dave Nelson, who under the two-class model has been part of a combined five Class B boys state championships — one as a player, two as a coach and two as an administrator.

Central Cass, Bismarck Shiloh Christian, Beulah, Thompson, Des Lacs-Burlington, Warwick, Powers Lake-Burke Central and Medina-Pingree-Buchanan are the eight teams vying to make history. Five of those teams will move to Class A next season (the middle division of three), while Warwick, Powers Lake-Burke Central and Medina-Pingree-Buchanan will remain in Class B.

“Any time you get to be the bookend to something that’s had such a storied history, I think it’s even that much more special,” said Central Cass head coach Matt Norman, whose team is the No. 1 seed.

Thompson head coach Brandy George leads the Tommies into the North Dakota Class B boys state basketball tournament as the No. 4 seed. Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

No. 4-seeded Thompson is making its second Class B appearance in program history. The Tommies won the 2019 Class B crown in their first state tournament appearance.

“Knowing that it’s going to be the last one as we know it, that makes it a little more special and it’s something that we’ve talked about,” said Tommies head coach Brandy George. “We’re excited. It should be a fun experience.”

George — from Midway, N.D. — said he’s been a “Class B guy” his whole life and remembers watching players like Munich’s Marty McDonald, Watford City’s Fred Fridley and Carrington’s Jim Kleinsasser, who all completed their high school careers in the early-to-mid 1990s and starred on the Class B tournament stage.

“I remember watching some of those tremendous battles back in the day,” George said. “There’s just a lot of special memories with this tournament and this weekend. … When I was a sixth- and seventh-grader, that was your vacation, that was your time off, your spring break.”

Medina-Pingree-Buchanan is making its first Class B tournament as a co-op that has been around for a decade. Medina made it to state in 1981, while Pingree-Buchanan made the state tournament in 2006 when it was in a co-op with Kensal.

“To me it’s huge because I think every basketball player in North Dakota that was from a smaller town, you grow up if you are playing basketball you want to play the state B,” said Thunder head coach Bob Young, who graduated from Dakota Prairie in 1997. “It’s your dream when you’re a little kid. … For our team to get there this year and play in the state B and knowing it's the last one of the original state B tournament, it’s pretty special.”

Hillsboro athletic director Dave Nelson, center, played in one of the more memorable North Dakota Class B boys state basketball championship games in 1997 when the Burros held off tournament darling Epping. Nick Nelson / Grand Forks Herald

Nelson played in one of the most memorable Class B state championships with Hillsboro. The Burros held on for a 56-52 victory against Epping in the 1977 championship game at the Bismarck Civic Center. Hillsboro was a perennial power, while Epping had 24 kids in its high school.

The upstart Eagles were the tournament darling and most of the 7,400 fans were cheering for Epping in the championship game.

“That’s still a game everyone refers to when they talk about Class B basketball and big school versus the small school and all the hoopla that went along with it,” Nelson said. “That was a big event. At that time, we didn't realize how big an event it was. I don’t think you’ll see that ever again.”

Nelson said in the 1970s and the 1980s the tournament was in its heyday and most fans that traveled to the tournament watched every game in the event even if its team wasn’t involved. Nelson said he thinks that’s changed in recent history. Hillsboro-Central Valley, which lost in the Region 2 semifinals last week, is moving to Class A next season.

“Back when we played in the 70s and even into the 80s, lots of people went to the games and they went to all of the games and watched,” Nelson said. “Now you see a lot more people go watch the team they want to watch and then they leave. I think that’s been a big change.”

Nelson said he's interested to see how the state's basketball landscape evolves with three classes.

“You’ve got to give it a few years for people to adjust and get acclimated to the new set up and then take it from there," he said. “Now we’re going to be moving on to something different.”

However, there is one more tournament of something familiar, filled with nostalgia.

Norman, George and Young agree winning the state championship this season would hold extra significance due to the move to the three-class system next season.

“I think every team that’s going there thinks they have a shot and they should,” Young said. “To me it would mean the absolute world to me and something that you would take with you forever and it would always be part of your legacy as a team. That would just be amazing.”

Central Cass is looking for its second Class B basketball title of this winter season as the Squirrels won the Class B girls championship earlier this month.

“It would be really special,” Norman said if the boys team could join the girls program as state champions. “It would be special for any team that wins it.”

George plans to soak in this Class B tournament experience before the move to the three-class system.

“Whether you agree or disagree with going to three classes, this is going to be a special weekend for people just knowing it’s going to be very different next year,” George said. “It’s going to have a very different look. The state B tournament is kind of the mecca of high school sports in my mind in North Dakota and that’s taking nothing away from all the other sports and state tournaments. It’s just a different feel. It’s the last major tournament of the winter season and it’s pretty special.”

Nelson added the team that emerges as the Class B champions Saturday night could likely become the answer to a trivia question.

“If this three-class (system) stays in place for many, many years, that’s one of the things that will be remembered is who was the last team to win the two-class state B tournament?” said Nelson, who was the boys head basketball coach at May-Port-CG for nine seasons prior to becoming the AD at Hillsboro. “That will be another memory and something to put on the books.”