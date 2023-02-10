Sophia Lukach scores lacrosse-style goal for East Grand Forks Senior High

EAST GRAND FORKS — Sophia Lukach saved one of the best goals of the season for the Minnesota Section 8A playoffs.

The East Grand Forks Senior High forward picked the puck up on the blade of her stick as she circled around the backside of the net and threw it into the top shelf for a lacrosse-style goal.

That goal finished off Senior High's 8-0 win over Detroit Lakes in the quarterfinals.

"I didn’t even see it," Senior High coach Brian Larson said. "I had to watch it on film after, but that was pretty impressive."

It was the third goal of the season for Lukach.