Sports Prep

Sophia Lukach scores lacrosse-style goal for East Grand Forks Senior High

Lukach's goal came in the Minnesota Section 8A quarterfinals.

Green Wave
East Grand Forks Green Wave fans show support for their team as they win the Region 8A championship against Thief River Falls.
Eric Hylden / Grand Forks Herald
February 10, 2023 12:25 PM

EAST GRAND FORKS — Sophia Lukach saved one of the best goals of the season for the Minnesota Section 8A playoffs.

The East Grand Forks Senior High forward picked the puck up on the blade of her stick as she circled around the backside of the net and threw it into the top shelf for a lacrosse-style goal.

That goal finished off Senior High's 8-0 win over Detroit Lakes in the quarterfinals.

"I didn’t even see it," Senior High coach Brian Larson said. "I had to watch it on film after, but that was pretty impressive."

It was the third goal of the season for Lukach.

Maxwell Marko
By Maxwell Marko
Digital Content Producer and Sports Reporter at the Grand Forks Herald since December of 2020. Maxwell can be contacted at mmarko@gfherald.com.
