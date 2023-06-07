Six from area receive North Dakota Class B all-state softball honors

GRAND FORKS — Six area players, including three from state runner-up Thompson, were selected to the North Dakota Class B all-state softball team, which was announced Wednesday by the North Dakota High School Coaches Association.

Area selections include Thompson's Olivia Dick, Dru Schwab and Sydney Schwabe. Schwab and Schwabe are juniors, while Dick, who's committed to play college softball at UND, is a senior.

May-Port-C-G/Hatton-Northwood's Danica Hanson and Rylee Satrom and Hillsboro-Central Valley's Serrina Klose were also named to the all-state team.

Hillsboro-Central Valley's Cory Erickson was named coach of the year.

N.D. Class B all-state

Avery Amerman, Kindred/Richland; Teegyn Anderson, Des Lacs-Burlington; Ellie Braaten, Renville County; Taylor Christensen, Beulah; Addie Dale-Geiger, Beulah; Olivia Dick, Thompson; Grace Fletschock, Central Cass; Danica Hanson, May-Port-C-G/H-N; Emma Jones, Glenburn; Serrina Klose, HCV; Olivia Passa, Velva/Drake-Anamoose; Tori Richter, Central Cass; Leah Rolland, Kindred-Richland; Rylee Satrom, MPCGHN; Ginger Savelkoul, Renville County; Dru Schwab, Thompson; Sydney Schwabe, Thompson; Daisy Sparrow, Central McLean; Delani Tweed, Bottineau; Taylor Zimmerman, Wilton-Wing

Outstanding Senior Athlete — Taylor Christensen, Beulah

Coach of the Year — Cory Erickson, Hillsboro-Central Valley