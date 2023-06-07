99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

Six from area receive North Dakota Class B all-state softball honors

State runner-up Thompson places three on all-state team.

Image (6).jpeg
Thompson pither Dru Schwab delivers to the plate in a semifinal win over Kindred on Friday, June 2, 2023, in Minot.
Sean Williams / Minot Daily News
Tom Miller
By Tom Miller
Today at 9:47 AM

GRAND FORKS — Six area players, including three from state runner-up Thompson, were selected to the North Dakota Class B all-state softball team, which was announced Wednesday by the North Dakota High School Coaches Association.

Area selections include Thompson's Olivia Dick, Dru Schwab and Sydney Schwabe. Schwab and Schwabe are juniors, while Dick, who's committed to play college softball at UND, is a senior.

May-Port-C-G/Hatton-Northwood's Danica Hanson and Rylee Satrom and Hillsboro-Central Valley's Serrina Klose were also named to the all-state team.

Hillsboro-Central Valley's Cory Erickson was named coach of the year.

N.D. Class B all-state

Avery Amerman, Kindred/Richland; Teegyn Anderson, Des Lacs-Burlington; Ellie Braaten, Renville County; Taylor Christensen, Beulah; Addie Dale-Geiger, Beulah; Olivia Dick, Thompson; Grace Fletschock, Central Cass; Danica Hanson, May-Port-C-G/H-N; Emma Jones, Glenburn; Serrina Klose, HCV; Olivia Passa, Velva/Drake-Anamoose; Tori Richter, Central Cass; Leah Rolland, Kindred-Richland; Rylee Satrom, MPCGHN; Ginger Savelkoul, Renville County; Dru Schwab, Thompson; Sydney Schwabe, Thompson; Daisy Sparrow, Central McLean; Delani Tweed, Bottineau; Taylor Zimmerman, Wilton-Wing
Outstanding Senior Athlete — Taylor Christensen, Beulah
Coach of the Year — Cory Erickson, Hillsboro-Central Valley

Tom Miller
By Tom Miller
Miller has covered sports at the Grand Forks Herald since 2004 and was the state sportswriter of the year in 2019 and 2022.

His primary beat is UND football but also reports on a variety of UND sports and local preps.

He can be reached at (701) 780-1121, tmiller@gfherald.com or on Twitter at @tommillergf.
