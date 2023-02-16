Signed to play college football, Grand Forks Central's Daniel Suda ready for one last shot at wrestling

GRAND FORKS — Daniel Suda was one of three Grand Forks Central wrestlers to sign a letter of intent this year to play college football at Mayville State.

That means this weekend marks the last hurrah on the wrestling mat for Suda, a Polk County West football player and East Grand Forks Sacred Heart student who joins the Knights in a wrestling co-op.

Suda is one of Grand Forks' top hopefuls at the North Dakota state wrestling tournament, which begins Thursday in Fargo.

"I'm really excited for it," Suda said. "I'm just going to take it one match at a time. You don't know how things will fall, but I think I have a good shot. I'm going to miss the sport and the team, and I'm just ready to finish out strong and make the most of what I have left."

Suda takes the No. 4 seed into the tournament at 285 pounds, where he's 32-6 this year.

"It's been a good season, but I haven't seen a lot of the guys," Suda said. "It's a bit of an unknown what I'm going up against."

Suda hasn't wrestled the No. 1 at 285 pounds, Watford City's Nivon Hayes. Suda has struggled so far against Fargo Davies' Dylan Carlquist, who beat Suda by pin in the East Region championship.

"He wrestles a unique heavyweight style," Suda said. "Hopefully, I get another shot at him."

Central coach Jeff Welsh likes Suda's chances.

"Last year, he had a late match flub in the quarters and came back and placed fifth but probably could've been third," Welsh said. "He does a lot of offseason wrestling with our Gladiator Club and wrestles folkstyle nationals. He's really dedicated to football and that helps any wrestler."

Suda said his strength this year is avoiding errors.

"That's what Coach Welsh preaches," Suda said. "Take what's there. I like to think a lot of matches I win I'm keeping good position and taking what is given and not having unforced errors."

Starting a couple of seasons ago, North Dakota boys wrestling only seeds the top six at state rather than the top eight of previous years. Central has just two seeded wrestlers this year with Suda and Michael Torgerson, who's sixth at 220 pounds.

Brendan Winn-Kelley, who was ranked No. 3 at 132 pounds in the last coaches poll, has bumped up two weight classes to 145 pounds for the state tournament. Despite finishing runner-up in the East Region, Winn-Kelley is unseeded at 145 entering state.

At 152 pounds, Central's Mason Williams is unseeded despite holding a No. 6 ranking in the coaches poll.

Individual wrestling begins Thursday and Friday at the Fargodome, while the state dual tournament is Saturday. The Knights, the No. 4 seed from the East Region, open against West No. 1 Williston at 10 a.m.

Grand Forks boys at state

106 -- Cesar Cruz, GFC, fr., 24-12; Rhys Safralowich, GFC, seventh-grader, 17-15

113 -- Henry Bonn, RR, eighth-grader, 1-4; Gabe Flores, GFC, seventh-grader, 9-19

120 -- Cormac Doty, RR, eighth-grader, 10-14

126 -- Bryce Kelley, GFC, soph., 5-17

132 -- Caden Everson, GFC, soph., 7-22

138 -- Michael Norman, GFC, soph., 14-13

145 -- Brendan Winn-Kelley, GFC, jr., 22-12; Max McCarthy, RR, sr., 7-9

152 -- Noah Brandvold, RR, fr., 7-12; Mason Williams, GFC, sr., 26-12; Max Martens, RR, soph. 6-14

160 -- Noah Morkve, GFC, jr., 5-9

170 -- Gavin Pihlgren, GFC, sr., 14-19; Aiden Pelayo, RR, soph., 5-20

182 -- Jayden Haake, GFC, sr., 14-6

195 -- Roberto Garza, GFC, sr., 12-13; John Bjerke, RR, jr., 9-9

220 -- Michael Torgerson, GFC, No. 6 seed, sr., 30-13

285 -- Daniel Suda, GFC, No. 4 seed, sr., 32-6; Eric Stouder, GFC, fr., 13-12