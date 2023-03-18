Shiloh Christian recovers in overtime to hold off Beulah in state semifinals

BISMARCK — Back in 2019, Shiloh Christian couldn't quite get it done in overtime, losing to Thompson in extra time in the state championship.

This time, the Skyhawks got it done in overtime in hopes of winning the program's first state title.

The inside play of posts Atticus Wilkinson and Joseph Wanzek lifted Shiloh Christian to a 65-61 overtime victory over Beulah on Friday in the North Dakota Class B state semifinals at the Bismarck Event Center.

"We're really glad to be back," Shiloh Christian coach Brad Miller said of Saturday's state title game. "We're going to give it our best shot."

In order to reach the state title game, Miller had to calm his team down between regulation and overtime.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Skyhawks had just seen a 10-point lead with three minutes to go in the fourth quarter evaporate.

After Wilkinson, who scored a team-high 21 points, made it 56-46 with a bucket inside off an in-bounds play, Beulah rattled off a quick 9-0 run.

Beulah's Trace Beauchamp, who scored a game-high 24 points, hit a 3-pointer with 36 seconds left to cut the Skyhawks' lead to 56-55.

Shiloh's Joseph Wanzek celebrates with his teammates after the hard fought win over Beulah during the North Dakota Class B state high school boys basketball tournament semifinals at the Bismarck Event Center on Thursday, March 16, 2023. David Samson/The Forum

Shiloh followed with a Wanzek free-throw miss but Caden Englund tipped back the miss to give the Skyhawks a 58-55 lead with 28 seconds to go.

Beulah freshman Braylen Schirado, who scored 19 points, then hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key with 10 seconds left to tie the game.

Shiloh's 3-point attempt at the buzzer misfired, sending the game to overtime.

"I told the kids, hey, we're in the state tournament and we get to play four more minutes, isn't this great?" Miller said. "We'll be fine, just settle down.

"Beulah stole the momentum. They were stealing it from us so quick I couldn't get a timeout. I just tried to calm our kids down."

ADVERTISEMENT

Overtime started with a bad sign for the Miners. Post Bennett Larson, who had 15 points, fouled out with 3:15 to go.

Beulah took one lead in overtime. Beauchamp, who was 8-for-16 from the field and 4-for-7 from 3-point range, nailed a 3-pointer following a frantic sequence for a 61-59 lead with 2:15 to play in overtime.

Shiloh's Caden Englund and Beulah's Champ Hettich scramble for a loose ball during the North Dakota Class B state high school boys basketball tournament semifinals at the Bismarck Event Center on Thursday, March 16, 2023. David Samson/The Forum

Shiloh's Kyler Klein, who ended with 16 points, knocked down two free throws with 1:39 left to tie the game.

Wanzek gave the Skyhawks the lead for good with an offensive putback and a 63-61 lead with 47 seconds to go.

Shiloh missed a tough leaner on the next possession, then turned the ball over down three points with 10 seconds remaining.

"What more could you ask for? We entertained the crowd tonight, for sure," Beulah coach Jeremy Brandt said. "As a competitor, you put yourself out there and when you fail it's hard. This isn't what we wanted but now we have to deal with it. Things don't always go your way. It's going to take awhile to get over because we did have chances. We needed a couple of bounces to go our way, and it didn't happen. Tip your hat to (Shiloh). Congratulations, but I'm pretty happy with our guys and the season they had."