Section 8AA final between Roseau and Moorhead moved to East Grand Forks on Thursday

EAST GRAND FORKS — The Minnesota Section 8AA boys hockey final between Roseau and Moorhead will now be played at 7 p.m. Thursday in the East Grand Forks Civic Center.

The matchup, originally scheduled for Wednesday in Thief River Falls, was postponed a day due to poor weather. Interstate 29 between Grand Forks and Fargo was closed Wednesday because of snowy conditions.

The game will be going on simultaneously with the Section 8A final between East Grand Forks Senior High and Warroad. The Green Wave and Warriors will play at 7 p.m. Thursday in Thief River Falls.

The Spuds and Rams will meet in the Section 8AA title game for the fifth time in the last 10 years.

Moorhead, the section's top seed, swept Roseau this season.

The Spuds (18-9) beat the Rams 5-1 in Roseau in December and shut them out 3-0 in Moorhead two weeks ago.

Moorhead enters the section title game on a nine-game winning streak.

Aaron Reierson is the offensive leader for the Spuds. He has a team-high 28 goals. No other Spud is in double digits. Sophomore Mason Kraft has been his primary setup man with 26 assists in 27 games.

Spuds defenseman Garrett Lindberg (17 points) is expected to be highly recruited among NCAA Division-I teams. He's eligible to commit beginning Aug. 1.

The Rams (19-7-1) are led by junior Noah Urness, who has 44 goals and 85 points in 27 games. Urness has only been held without a point in two games this season — both against Moorhead. He has 15 points in the last three games.

Gavin Jensen (51 points), Tanner George (47) and Jake Halvorson (40) sit behind Urness on the scoring chart.