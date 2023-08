Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Friday's results Streets First heat β€” 1. Tucker Pederson, 2. Trey Hess, 3. Zach Lee Second heat β€” 1. John Halvorson, 2. Chris Ekren, 3. Josh Barker Feature β€” 1. Halvorson, 2. Pederson, 3. Shane Swenson, 4. Wes Ramsrud, 5. Barker Midwest modifieds First heat β€” 1. Aaron Blacklance, 2. Jory Berg, 3. Joe Henninger Second heat β€” 1. Brandon Bahr, 2. Joseph LaValley, 3. Brennan Schmidt Feature β€” 1. Lance Schill, 2. Aaron Blacklance, 3. Bahr, 4. Schmiddt, 5. Austin Hunter IMCA sprints First heat β€” 1. Tye Wilke, 2. Ty Hanten, 3. Tyler Rabenberg Second heat β€” 1. Patrick Heikkinen, 2. Tyler Drueke, 3. Morgan Nyquist Feature β€” 1. Drueke, 2. Dan Griep, 3. Rabenberg, 4. Wilke, 5. Nyquist. Sprints First heat β€” 1. Brendan Mullen, 2. Austin Pierce, 3. Mark Dobmeier Second heat β€” 1. Zach Omdahl, 2. Adam Sobolik, 3. Jade Hastings Feature β€” 1. Hastings, 2. Dobmeier, 3. Pierce, 4. Gage Pulkrabek, 5. Mullen

Saturday's local scoreboard for Aug. 20 High school football gets underway in North Dakota, the all-city golf tournament starts in Grand Forks and racing continues at River Cities Speedway.

