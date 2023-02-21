Satrom twins team up to lead May-Port-C-G to region victory

GRAND FORKS — May-Port-C-G junior guards Rylee and Raina Satrom aren't identical twins, and that works out well for their complementary roles for the Patriots girls basketball team.

"I think we work really well together, and that's how we play well against other teams," Rylee said.

The Satroms combined for 36 points as May-Port-C-G rolled to a 63-25 win over North Border on Monday night in the North Dakota Region 2 tournament quarterfinals at the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center.

Rylee, who surpassed 1,000 career points in the third quarter, finished with a game-high 22 points, while Raina added 14. Both Satroms finished the first half with 10 points apiece.

"It meant a lot," Rylee said of her milestone. "Knowing my sister was on the court with me, too, meant a lot."

The No. 3-seed Patriots advance to face No. 2 Grafton in the region semifinals at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

North Border's Taelyn Dunnigan and May-Port's Raina Satrom compete for a rebound in the first half of their game Monday in the Class B Region 2 touranment at the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center. Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

May-Port-C-G needed to ride its defense early as outside shots didn't fall most of the first quarter.

When Danica Hanson's 3-pointer went down with 10 seconds left in the first half for a 16-2 lead, it marked May-Port-C-G's first perimeter bucket.

That trey seemed to take the lid off the hoop for the Patriots, who connected on three 3-pointers to open the second quarter.

Raina hit one and Rylee hit two from beyond the arc as the Patriots opened up a 25-6 lead midway through the second quarter.

"We maybe didn't make our early shots, but we got some second-chance opportunities with rebounds and then got in some more rhythm," May-Port-C-G coach Keenan Konschak said.

May-Port's Rylee Satrom and North Border's Jenna Fraser chase a loose ball in the first half of their game against North Border Monday in the Class B Region 2 touranment at the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center. Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

May-Port-C-G led 35-8 at halftime as the play of the Satrom twins and classmate Raegan Zerface (10 points) was overwhelming on both ends of the floor.

"Raina has really stepped into this year as a point guard," Konschak said. "She runs the show and gets us going defensively. The (Satroms) are big parts of our team."

May-Port-C-G improved to 18-3. The Patriots lost to Grafton 45-36 on the road in the regular season.

"Hopefully we can make some shots we missed the first time we played them," Konschak said. "We've been playing way better than we were back then. It's a different team right now for us and hopefully we can continue that (Tuesday) night."

May-Port-C-G 63,

North Border 25

Halftime: MPCG 35, NB 8

North Border — Addison Brown 5, Kierra Helland 3, Jaelyn Johnson 1, Jenna Fraser 5, Taelyn Dunnigan 7, Keira Moore 2, Katelyn Bjornstad 2

May-Port-C-G — Maysa Larson 4, Allison Stromsodt 2, Raegen Zerface 10, Raina Satrom 14, Danica Hanson 5, Rylee Satrom 22, Kathryn Bradner 4, Hudson Zerface 2