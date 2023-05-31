Sacred Heart's David Larson provides spark off the bench in 2-1 walk-off over Badger-Greenbush-Middle River

EAST GRAND FORKS – A short rain delay may have interrupted the rhythm, but Sacred Heart was able to take advantage of its last ups and advance to the next round of the Minnesota Section 8A baseball tournament.

David Larson was brought up off the bench in the bottom of the seventh with Isaac Sundby on first. Larson, who has been injured, took a similar approach to many of his teammates on Tuesday and was looking to swing at the first pitch,

He drove a ball to the wall in left-center and brought Sundby all the way around to score and walk off 2-1 winners against Badger/Greenbush-Middle River at Stauss Park.

“I wasn’t playing today,” Larson said. “So I just wanted to get on base and just put the ball in play. Maybe they make an error. I just wanted to try to get something done for the team.”

The Eagles have been searching for answers when it comes to getting runners on base and driving them in during this recent stretch of games. A weather delay put a snag in the momentum that was built during the first two innings when a double from Sundby was turned into 1-0 lead via a groundout from Mike Gapp.

Soon after play resumed it was evident the team was just looking to get one more runner on to spark something. First pitch swinging, laying down bunts and stealing bags were all on the table.

“We were just trying to do something a little different there and that is a huge hit from Larson. We just needed a base runner. We just didn’t have the best at-bats again. We’re going to try to use what happened at the end. Survive and advance is what we’re doing in a tournament,” Sacred Heart coach Paul Bethke said.

In an ironic twist of fate, B-G-MR was able to tie the game following the delay without batting a ball in play. Parker Erickson started the game for the Eagles and struck out four, only allowing one hit. Had it not been for the delay, he would have pitched more innings.

Instead Ethan Arntson came in for relief and is also got his batters out when needed. He collected three strikeouts on the day and only walked one. That was Taylor Day in the top of the sixth.

After Dylan VonEnde and Elliot Isane both struck out looking, Day was able to make his way from first to home on the basepath. An error on his way to steal third allowed him to score the tying run and on the next pitch, Kai Melby grounded out to end the inning.

Despite the one hiccup, there were a lot of positives for Bethke to take from the pitching staff on the day.

“It would have been preferable to just play right through with one, but we are confident in our guys that they are able to go out there and throw strikes,” he said.

Sacred Heart, the No. 1 West seed, will now travel to Ada to take on No. 4 Red Lake County, and Larson is hoping his next-man-up heroics on Tuesday transfer over to the rest of the lineup.

“I hope it shows that even though you may be hurt, if we need you sometimes you have to step up. You don’t do it for yourself you do it for the people around you,” he said.

Badger-Greenbush-Middle River pitcher Gabe Warne watches his pitch fly toward home plate during the opening round of the Minnesota Section 8A baseball tournament against the Sacred Heart Eagles at Stauss Park in East Grand Forks on Tuesday, May 30, 2023. Nick Nelson / Grand Forks Herald