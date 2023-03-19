Sacred Heart captures Section 8A title, will head back to the Minn. state Class A tournament

THIEF RIVER FALLS – East Grand Forks Sacred Heart reached the Minnesota state Class A boys basketball tournament last season, making some noise as well when the Eagles captured the consolation title.

Sacred Heart lost a good chunk of scoring from that team.

But that didn’t phase the Eagles this season.

Sacred Heart again punched its ticket to state again Saturday when the Eagles downed Fosston 58-47 in the title game of the Minnesota Section 8A title game at Ralph Engelstad Arena.

Sacred Heart will play a quarterfinal round game Wednesday in Minneapolis. Sacred Heart will take on No. 2 seed New Life Academy at 3 p.m. in Williams Arena.

“I’m extremely proud and excited for our boys,” said Sacred Heart coach Destry Sterkel, who guided the Eagles to state last season as well. “They made this a goal at the start of the year and they were able to accomplish it.”

Ethan Arntson led Sacred Heart with 17 points. He was one of three Eagles in double figures, joining Parker Erickson (15) and Landen Denney (10).

Fosston opened the scoring but the Eagles wiped out that 2-0 deficit with a 13-0 run. Denney had six of the 13 points.

Fosston could never mount a serious threat after Sacred Heart’s early run. A big basket for the Eagles came in the second half when Erickson hit a 3-pointer to put Sacred Heart up 48-39. That started an 8-0 run and put the game out of reach with 3:30 to play.

“Our team defense was incredible against a Fosston team that can wear you down,” said Sterkel. “Our bench was the best it's probably been all year. It takes moments like that to win big games.”

Sacred Heart led 25-12 at the half.

Fosston closed out at 25-6 while Sacred Heart improved to 27-4.

Sacred Heart 58, Fosston 47

Halftime: Sacred Heart 25, Fosston 12

Fosston – A Norland 13, C Norland 12, Boushee 7, Theis 10, Boushee 3, Carlin 2

Sacred Heart – Mike Gapp 3, Isaac Sundby 2, Josiah Sundby 6, Parker Erickson 15, Breck Bloom 3, Ethan Arntson 17, Landen Denney 10, Greg Downs 2