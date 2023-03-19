99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, March 18

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Sacred Heart captures Section 8A title, will head back to the Minn. state Class A tournament

Eagles down Fosston 58-47 for Section 8A title

Sacred Heart Eagles logo
Wayne Nelson
By Wayne Nelson
Today at 8:05 PM

THIEF RIVER FALLS – East Grand Forks Sacred Heart reached the Minnesota state Class A boys basketball tournament last season, making some noise as well when the Eagles captured the consolation title.

Sacred Heart lost a good chunk of scoring from that team.

But that didn’t phase the Eagles this season.

Sacred Heart again punched its ticket to state again Saturday when the Eagles downed Fosston 58-47 in the title game of the Minnesota Section 8A title game at Ralph Engelstad Arena.

Sacred Heart will play a quarterfinal round game Wednesday in Minneapolis. Sacred Heart will take on No. 2 seed New Life Academy at 3 p.m. in Williams Arena.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m extremely proud and excited for our boys,” said Sacred Heart coach Destry Sterkel, who guided the Eagles to state last season as well. “They made this a goal at the start of the year and they were able to accomplish it.”

Ethan Arntson led Sacred Heart with 17 points. He was one of three Eagles in double figures, joining Parker Erickson (15) and Landen Denney (10).

Fosston opened the scoring but the Eagles wiped out that 2-0 deficit with a 13-0 run. Denney had six of the 13 points.

Fosston could never mount a serious threat after Sacred Heart’s early run. A big basket for the Eagles came in the second half when Erickson hit a 3-pointer to put Sacred Heart up 48-39. That started an 8-0 run and put the game out of reach with 3:30 to play.

“Our team defense was incredible against a Fosston team that can wear you down,” said Sterkel. “Our bench was the best it's probably been all year. It takes moments like that to win big games.”

Sacred Heart led 25-12 at the half.

Fosston closed out at 25-6 while Sacred Heart improved to 27-4.

Sacred Heart 58, Fosston 47

Halftime: Sacred Heart 25, Fosston 12

ADVERTISEMENT

Fosston – A Norland 13, C Norland 12, Boushee 7, Theis 10, Boushee 3, Carlin 2

Sacred Heart – Mike Gapp 3, Isaac Sundby 2, Josiah Sundby 6, Parker Erickson 15, Breck Bloom 3, Ethan Arntson 17, Landen Denney 10, Greg Downs 2

Wayne Nelson
By Wayne Nelson
Wayne Nelson is the sports editor at the Herald.


He has been with the Grand Forks Herald since 1995, serving as the UND football and basketball beat writer as well as serving as the sports editor.



He is a UND graduate and has been writing sports since the late 1970s.



Follow him on Twitter @waynenelsongf. You can reach him at (701) 780-1268 or wnelson@gfherald.com.
What To Read Next
031923.S.FF.DGF.win
Prep
Leach leads Rebels to OT win for state tourney berth
March 17, 2023 10:51 PM
 · 
By  Andrew Haugland
031823.S.FF.ClassB.BBB.semi.1
Prep
Shiloh Christian recovers in overtime to hold off Beulah in state semifinals
March 17, 2023 09:46 PM
 · 
By  Tom Miller
031723.S.FF.ClassB.BBB.4
Prep
Des Lacs-Burlington picks up first state win in 25 years by knocking off Thompson
March 16, 2023 10:52 PM
 · 
By  Tom Miller
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Elk 1.jpeg
Northland Outdoors
Dokken: A local icon for more than 20 years, the ‘Warroad Elk’ is no more
March 18, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
University of North Dakota Fighting Hawks logo.jpg
College
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL: North Dakota outlasts Northern Illinois 102-99 in WBI event
March 18, 2023 07:29 PM
 · 
By  Wayne Nelson
kollie.jpg
North Dakota
Fargo man convicted of killing 14-year-old claims video of teen led to unfair trial
March 18, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  April Baumgarten
031823 snowRemoval.jpg
Weather
High winds, blowing snow make for dangerous driving conditions this weekend
March 18, 2023 10:15 AM
 · 
By  Korrie Wenzel