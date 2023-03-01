Role players lift Red River to 90-81 win over Central in East Region quarterfinal

GRAND FORKS — The Grand Forks Red River boys basketball team has often been carried by three big scorers.

Zachary Kraft has been held to single digits once in 22 games this season. Reis Rowekamp and Pearce Parks have scored less than 10 just twice all season.

On Tuesday night, in a game featuring 44 foul calls, Red River's role players provided strong support in leading the No. 3-seed Roughriders to a 90-81 win over No. 6 seed and rival Grand Forks Central in an East Region tournament quarterfinal in the Red River gym.

Red River now plays Fargo North in the semifinals at 7:15 p.m. Friday in Fargo, while Central plays West Fargo Sheyenne in loser-out play earlier in the day at 3:45 p.m.

Grand Forks Center center Erick Paye goes vertical against Red River's Carter Byron (5) in the first half of a N.D. East Region boys basketball tournament quarterfinals game at Red River High School on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. Nick Nelson / Grand Forks Herald

Outside of Red River's big three scorers, 6-foot-7 senior center Carter Byron led the way with 19 points and nine rebounds, while reserve Zach Oehlke chipped in 10 points and seven rebounds.

Byron, who averages 9.1 points per game, finished with at least 16 points for the third-straight game, while Oehlke hit double digits for the third time this season.

"Getting Carter healthy was big because November and December were tough for him with a knee problem," Red River coach Kirby Krefting said. "Now, he's playing with confidence. He played a lot more minutes today than he has been. He's going to be a big part of our team if we're going to make a state run."

Central, which lost to Red River in overtime the last time the two teams played, came out hot from the outside. After two Kendall Kjonaas 3-pointers, the Knights led 13-6 four minutes into the game.

The Knights would hang on to that lead throughout the first half, leading 39-34 at the break.

In the first four minutes of the second half, though, Red River charged back with a half-opening 13-5 run sparked by scores from Kraft, Parks and Byron.

Grand Forks Central guard Cole Wilber (5) nearly steals the ball away from Red River's Zachary Kraft on a second half drive to the hoop during a N.D. East Region boys basketball tournament quarterfinals game at Red River High School on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. Nick Nelson / Grand Forks Herald

The outside shooting of Central freshman Brooklan Bruce, playing in just his third varsity game of the season, kept the Knights within striking distance early in the second half. Bruce hit two corner 3-pointers on consecutive possessions as he trimmed the Rider lead to 60-58 with nine minutes left.

After the game was tied at 66 with 5:40 remaining, Red River went on a decisive 12-2 run to push the lead out to 78-68 with three minutes to go. In that key run, Kraft hit a 3-pointer and scored on a drive while Rowekamp hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key.

With Red River leading 84-71 with 1:25 left, the Knights made one final push. Jack Simmers, who finished with a game-high 27 points, scored seven points in the game's final 75 seconds.

Simmers' steal and finish, while drawing a foul, cut the Rider lead to 86-81 with 30 seconds to go.

Red River would seal the win on an offensive rebound following two missed free throws with 27.5 seconds to go. Oehlke grabbed an offensive rebound following the free-throw miss and was fouled. Oehlke hit his two free throws to extend the Red River lead to seven.

The Knights struggled from the foul line, shooting better on 3-pointers (14-for-31 for 45 percent) than free throws (11-for-27 for 40 percent).

Members of the Red River Roughriders boys basketball team celebrate their N.D. East Region tournament quarterfinals win over crosstown rival Grand Forks Central at Red River High School on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. Nick Nelson / Grand Forks Herald

Joining Simmers in double figures for the Knights were Ross Wilber (16 points), Erick Paye (13) and Bruce (10).

"They got to the foul line a lot," Central coach Dan Carlson said. "It's hard when we got in foul trouble. They attacked the basket, and it was tough."

Both teams had significant foul trouble to navigate during the game.

For Central, already dealing with a season-ending injury to starter Leo Strandell, Paye only played 20 minutes and fouled out with 2:23 left in the second half.

Fans in the Grand Forks Central student section cheer on the Knights in the first half of a N.D. East Region boys basketball tournament quarterfinals game against crosstown rival Red River at Red River High School on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. Nick Nelson / Grand Forks Herald

For Red River, Parks played nine minutes, picking up two fouls in the game's opening two minutes and fouled out with 30 seconds to go. Rider starter Logan Arason played just eight minutes and fouled out with 5:43 left in the game.

"It's really hard to get in a flow when you have some of our starters who take most of our reps in practice, and we have guys filling in for a role they don't normally do," Krefting said.

Red River ended with five in double figures, led by Rowekamp's 23, Byron with 19, Kraft with 17, Parks with 12 and Oehlke with 10.

"In the second half, Pearce and Reis did such a good job getting to the basket," Krefting said. "Once (defenses) start to focus on taking away the rim and the drive, we can kick it out and Zach is a pretty good shooter from the perimeter."

Cheerleaders and fans in the Red River student section watch a Roughriders free throw attempt in the second half of a N.D. East Region boys basketball tournament quarterfinals game against crosstown rival Grand Forks Central at Red River High School on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. Nick Nelson / Grand Forks Herald