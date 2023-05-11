Red River's Rylie McQuillan hits two home runs in 12-0 win over Grand Forks Central

GRAND FORKS – Flurries of runs have been a common theme in Grand Forks Red River softball games this year, but a two home run game from Rylie McQuillan provided a unique twist to Wednesday’s 12-0 Rider win over Central.

“I was just waiting on the ball,” McQuillan said. “We were trying to hit grounders, but it just worked out for me.”

With one out in the second inning, McQuillan stepped up and ripped a ball foul, which acted as a nice practice for timing. On the next pitch, she took Aubrey Hensrud deep to left field, which got a workout all game.

Later in the bottom of the fourth, McQuillan needed no warm-up pitches. On the first look of the inning she replicated her first home run and took another one over the left-field fence. While only solo home runs, they came after a six-run first inning for the Roughriders to cement what would be yet another offensive explosion for the squad this season.

Amy Jacobson cleared the bases with a double to open the 6-0 Red River lead early. With McQuillan's home runs, they would go on to win 12-0 in five innings and mark the fourth time in five games where they scored more than 10 runs and allowed none.

“It’s a big mental toughness game,” Riders coach Hannah-Rose Rodriquez said. “They have a big inning, they answer back, they score first, they extend the lead and they have to score on two outs. If they can do three out of those five we’ll win. If Ella (Speidel) can have three quality innings, she knows the offense has her back.”

Roughriders pitcher Ella Speidel (3) winds up for a throw during a Strike Out Cancer softball game against crosstown rival Grand Forks Central at the Apollo Sports Complex in Grand Forks on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. Nick Nelson / Grand Forks Herald

Speidel had the offense’s back on Wednesday after the big first inning. With the 6-0 lead on the board, she struck out the side on her way to eight total strikeouts on the day. She would only give up two hits to Emiley Gereau and Bella Beauchamp.

“We left last season knowing we had everyone coming back. We were a young group and we wanted to build strength and mental toughness,” she said. “They are taking every at-bat and every pitch individually. That is (assistant coach) Jeff (Dodson’s) wheelhouse and they are really buying into it.”

The first inning started with a walk, but the bats connected shortly after. Speidel added to her own cause with a single over the infield, followed by a double from Taylor Kilgore that brought her all the way around.

Speidel and Kilgore added singles in the second inning as well, with Kilgore scoring on an Elizabeth Nuelle RBI up the middle. Jacobson added her fourth RBI on the day in the fourth on a hard-hit ball to the left side of the infield.

The Roughriders move to 7-2 on the year while the Knights fall to 2-3.