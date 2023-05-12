Red River's Reis Rowekamp commits to University of Mary

GRAND FORKS — Both senior standouts for the Grand Forks Red River boys basketball program have now made their college destinations known.

A few weeks after Zach Kraft committed to walk-on at UND , teammate Reis Rowekamp has given his verbal commitment to the University of Mary of the NSIC.

Rowekamp and Kraft were named all-state second-team selections after leading the Roughriders to a runner-up finish at the North Dakota Class A basketball tournament this winter.

Rowekamp, a 6-foot-4 guard, averaged 22.9 points per game. He scored at least 20 points in all three state tournament games.

Rowekamp added 4.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. He shot 48 percent from the field.

Mary, located in Bismarck, finished 11-15 last season.