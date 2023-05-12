99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Red River's Reis Rowekamp commits to University of Mary

The 6-foot-4 guard helped the Roughriders to a second-place finish at the Class A state boys basketball tournament.

121022 RedRiver1.jpg
Red River's Reis Rowekamp dunks the ball in the first half of the Roughriders game against Fargo North Friday, Dec. 9, 2022 at Red River.
Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald
By Tom Miller
Today at 11:00 AM

GRAND FORKS — Both senior standouts for the Grand Forks Red River boys basketball program have now made their college destinations known.

A few weeks after Zach Kraft committed to walk-on at UND , teammate Reis Rowekamp has given his verbal commitment to the University of Mary of the NSIC.

Rowekamp and Kraft were named all-state second-team selections after leading the Roughriders to a runner-up finish at the North Dakota Class A basketball tournament this winter.

Rowekamp, a 6-foot-4 guard, averaged 22.9 points per game. He scored at least 20 points in all three state tournament games.

Rowekamp added 4.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. He shot 48 percent from the field.

Mary, located in Bismarck, finished 11-15 last season.

Tom Miller
By Tom Miller
Miller has covered sports at the Grand Forks Herald since 2004 and was the state sportswriter of the year in 2019 and 2022.

His primary beat is UND football but also reports on a variety of UND sports and local preps.

He can be reached at (701) 780-1121, tmiller@gfherald.com or on Twitter at @tommillergf.
