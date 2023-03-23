99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, March 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Red River's Kraft, Rowekamp collect all-state honors

The Roughrider seniors helped the program to a state runner-up finish.

031023.S.FF.ClassA.BBB.QF2
Grand Forks Red River's Reis Rowekamp drives on Minot's during Jaeger Gunville the North Dakota state boys high school basketball tournament quarterfinals at the Fargodome on Thursday, March 9, 2023.
David Samson/The Forum
Tom Miller
By Tom Miller
Today at 7:00 PM

GRAND FORKS — The Grand Forks Red River boys basketball program reached the North Dakota Class A state championship game this season for the first time since 2012 before falling to Fargo North for the title.

And for the first time since 2012, the Roughriders landed two players on the all-state team.

Red River seniors Zachary Kraft and Reis Rowekamp were named to the all-state second team, which was released Wednesday.

In 2012, Red River won a state title behind all-state picks Mack Arvidson and Mac Kroeplin.

Kraft, a 6-2 guard and EDC Senior Athlete of the Year, averaged 21.7 points per game. He scored at least 20 points in all three state tournament games, including 31 points in a comeback win over Fargo Davies in the state semifinals.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kraft, who hit a buzzer-beating shot to topple Minot in the state quarterfinals, added 3.2 assists per game while shooting 40 percent from 3-point range.

Rowekamp, a 6-4 guard, averaged 22.9 points per game. Like Kraft, Rowekamp also scored at least 20 points in all three state tournament games.

Rowekamp added 4.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. He shot 48 percent from the field.

Two UND basketball commitments also made the all-state team. Bismarck Century post Ryan Erikson landed on the first team, while Century guard Anthony Doppler was a second-team choice.

First Team
Darik Dissette, Minot (unanimous)
Mason Klabo, Fargo Davies (unanimous)
Jeremiah Sem, Fargo North
Alex Dvorak, Dickinson
Ryan Erikson, Bismarck Century

Second Team
Conner Kraft, Fargo Shanley
Zach Kraft, Grand Forks Red River
Anthony Doppler, Bismarck Century
Reis Rowekamp, Grand Forks Red River
James Hamilton, Fargo South
Hudsen Sheldon, Mandan
Isiah St. Romain, Williston
Parker Wallette, Turtle Mountain

Tom Miller
By Tom Miller
Miller has covered sports at the Grand Forks Herald since 2004 and was the state sportswriter of the year in 2019 and 2022.

His primary beat is UND football but also reports on a variety of UND sports and local preps.

He can be reached at (701) 780-1121, tmiller@gfherald.com or on Twitter at @tommillergf.
What To Read Next
090518 S GFH GFVOLLEY CarolynOlson01.jpg
Prep
Red River brings back veteran volleyball coach Carolyn Olson
March 22, 2023 01:07 PM
 · 
By  Tom Miller
Warroad Section8A 4.jpg
Prep
Warroad lands five on Minnesota all-state girls hockey team
March 22, 2023 10:20 AM
 · 
By  Tom Miller
122822 S GFH SHBBB0032.jpg
Prep
East Grand Forks Sacred Heart heads back to state tournament thanks to a gym-rat culture
March 21, 2023 08:10 PM
 · 
By  Tom Miller
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
032123.B.FF.OLEARY.2
Business
Kevin O’Leary discusses FTX collapse, his fondness for North Dakota and ‘no-go’ investment states
March 21, 2023 05:27 PM
 · 
By  Thomas Evanella
light-skinned man in suit jacket and jeans reads book to table of young children
Minnesota
Walz pledges during Duluth visit to invest in child care
March 22, 2023 06:17 PM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
030323 Warroad2.jpg
Minnesota
In Warroad, concern mounts over Minnesota bills prohibiting the use of American Indian nicknames
March 22, 2023 06:10 PM
 · 
By  Ingrid Harbo
The single most popular flavored tobacco product at the Duluth Short Stop stations is Grizzly's long cut wintergreen-flavored smokeless tobacco. Bob King / rking@duluthnews.com
Minnesota
Could Minnesota ban menthols and wintergreen chew? Lawmakers weigh flavored tobacco restrictions
March 22, 2023 05:47 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier