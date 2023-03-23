Red River's Kraft, Rowekamp collect all-state honors

GRAND FORKS — The Grand Forks Red River boys basketball program reached the North Dakota Class A state championship game this season for the first time since 2012 before falling to Fargo North for the title.

And for the first time since 2012, the Roughriders landed two players on the all-state team.

Red River seniors Zachary Kraft and Reis Rowekamp were named to the all-state second team, which was released Wednesday.

In 2012, Red River won a state title behind all-state picks Mack Arvidson and Mac Kroeplin.

Kraft, a 6-2 guard and EDC Senior Athlete of the Year, averaged 21.7 points per game. He scored at least 20 points in all three state tournament games, including 31 points in a comeback win over Fargo Davies in the state semifinals.

Kraft, who hit a buzzer-beating shot to topple Minot in the state quarterfinals, added 3.2 assists per game while shooting 40 percent from 3-point range.

Rowekamp, a 6-4 guard, averaged 22.9 points per game. Like Kraft, Rowekamp also scored at least 20 points in all three state tournament games.

Rowekamp added 4.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. He shot 48 percent from the field.

Two UND basketball commitments also made the all-state team. Bismarck Century post Ryan Erikson landed on the first team, while Century guard Anthony Doppler was a second-team choice.

First Team

Darik Dissette, Minot (unanimous)

Mason Klabo, Fargo Davies (unanimous)

Jeremiah Sem, Fargo North

Alex Dvorak, Dickinson

Ryan Erikson, Bismarck Century