99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, March 21

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Red River's Jocelyn Schiller receives first team all-state honors

Schiller averaged more than 25.0 points per game in leading the Roughriders to a state championship.

031223.S.FF.ClassA.GBB.Final.14.jpg
Grand Forks Red River's Jocelyn Schiller takes aim from the free throw line in the closing minutes during the win over Bismarck Century in the North Dakota Class A state high school girls basketball tournament championship game at the Scheels Center on Saturday, March 11, 2023.
David Samson/The Forum
Tom Miller
By Tom Miller
Today at 7:00 PM

GRAND FORKS — North Dakota Class A girls basketball state championship. State tournament Most Valuable Player.

And now, North Dakota Class A all-state first team selection.

Grand Forks Red River's Jocelyn Schiller continues to collect award this season, as the 5-foot-7 junior guard has been selected to the all-state team, which was released Tuesday.

Schiller, a UND women's basketball commitment, averaged 25.6 points per game this season and finished the year with 34 points in a state-championship victory over Bismarck Century.

Schiller scored at least 20 points in each game of the state tournament.

ADVERTISEMENT

She ended the year with 6.5 steals per game, 6.0 assists per game and 5.1 rebounds per game.

Schiller, Red River's all-time leading scorer with one season left to play, was an all-state second team pick as a sophomore.

First Team
Bergan Kinnebrew, Bismarck Century
Logan Nissley, Bismarck Century
Miriley Simon, West Fargo
Jocelyn Schiller, Grand Forks Red River
Leelee Bell, Minot

Second Team
Maggie Fricke, Minot
Ashton Safranski, Fargo Davies
Brenna Dick, West Fargo Sheyenne
Ella Falk, Jamestown
Chloe Pfau, West Fargo
Brooklyn Felchle, Bismarck Legacy
Amya Gourneau, Turtle Mountain
Scout Woods, Wahpeton

Tom Miller
By Tom Miller
Miller has covered sports at the Grand Forks Herald since 2004 and was the state sportswriter of the year in 2019 and 2022.

His primary beat is UND football but also reports on a variety of UND sports and local preps.

He can be reached at (701) 780-1121, tmiller@gfherald.com or on Twitter at @tommillergf.
What To Read Next
022422 S GFH NDBR2SEMI1-1.jpg
Prep
May-Port-C-G's Rylee Satrom, Cavalier's Rylen Burgess receive all-state honors
March 20, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Tom Miller
031923.S.FF.ClassB.BBB.championship
Prep
Perfection: Central Cass Squirrels complete undefeated season with Class B state crown
March 18, 2023 09:55 PM
 · 
By  Todd Rose
Sacred Heart Eagles logo
Prep
Sacred Heart captures Section 8A title, will head back to the Minn. state Class A tournament
March 18, 2023 08:05 PM
 · 
By  Wayne Nelson
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
220108-HKY-v-Cornell-098.jpg
UND Hockey
UND's Luke Bast, Matteo Costantini enter the NCAA transfer portal
March 21, 2023 12:55 PM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
IMG_2587.jpg
North Dakota
Sen. John Hoeven meets with Grand Forks, UAS leaders to discuss unidentified aerial phenomena
March 20, 2023 06:06 PM
 · 
By  Ingrid Harbo
Screenshot (17).png
North Dakota
North Dakota lawmaker welcomes newborn son during session
March 21, 2023 06:57 PM
 · 
By  Jack Dura/The Bismarck Tribune
Screenshot (15).png
North Dakota
'Day of visibility' brings LGBTQ advocates to North Dakota Capitol
March 21, 2023 06:45 PM
 · 
By  Jack Dura / The Bismarck Tribune