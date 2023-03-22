Red River's Jocelyn Schiller receives first team all-state honors
Schiller averaged more than 25.0 points per game in leading the Roughriders to a state championship.
GRAND FORKS — North Dakota Class A girls basketball state championship. State tournament Most Valuable Player.
And now, North Dakota Class A all-state first team selection.
Grand Forks Red River's Jocelyn Schiller continues to collect award this season, as the 5-foot-7 junior guard has been selected to the all-state team, which was released Tuesday.
Schiller, a UND women's basketball commitment, averaged 25.6 points per game this season and finished the year with 34 points in a state-championship victory over Bismarck Century.
Schiller scored at least 20 points in each game of the state tournament.
She ended the year with 6.5 steals per game, 6.0 assists per game and 5.1 rebounds per game.
Schiller, Red River's all-time leading scorer with one season left to play, was an all-state second team pick as a sophomore.
First Team
Bergan Kinnebrew, Bismarck Century
Logan Nissley, Bismarck Century
Miriley Simon, West Fargo
Jocelyn Schiller, Grand Forks Red River
Leelee Bell, Minot
Second Team
Maggie Fricke, Minot
Ashton Safranski, Fargo Davies
Brenna Dick, West Fargo Sheyenne
Ella Falk, Jamestown
Chloe Pfau, West Fargo
Brooklyn Felchle, Bismarck Legacy
Amya Gourneau, Turtle Mountain
Scout Woods, Wahpeton
