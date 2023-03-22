Red River's Jocelyn Schiller receives first team all-state honors

GRAND FORKS — North Dakota Class A girls basketball state championship. State tournament Most Valuable Player.

And now, North Dakota Class A all-state first team selection.

Grand Forks Red River's Jocelyn Schiller continues to collect award this season, as the 5-foot-7 junior guard has been selected to the all-state team, which was released Tuesday.

Schiller, a UND women's basketball commitment, averaged 25.6 points per game this season and finished the year with 34 points in a state-championship victory over Bismarck Century.

Schiller scored at least 20 points in each game of the state tournament.

She ended the year with 6.5 steals per game, 6.0 assists per game and 5.1 rebounds per game.

Schiller, Red River's all-time leading scorer with one season left to play, was an all-state second team pick as a sophomore.

First Team

Bergan Kinnebrew, Bismarck Century

Logan Nissley, Bismarck Century

Miriley Simon, West Fargo

Jocelyn Schiller, Grand Forks Red River

Leelee Bell, Minot