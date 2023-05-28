Red River's Ella Weippert wins state javelin title, then plays in EDC softball championship

BISMARCK — Grand Forks Red River junior Ella Weippert started Saturday throwing the javelin. By mid-afternoon, she was playing centerfield and batting leadoff.

Weippert won the North Dakota Class A girls javelin with a toss of 136 feet, 4 inches — beating the competition by more than 7 feet — at the Bismarck Community Bowl. Thirty minutes later, she hit the road to West Fargo for an Eastern Dakota Conference softball championship game.

"The whole entire day was a marathon, but it was a cool experience," Weippert said. "Everyone was really supportive. It was a really nice feeling of accomplishment. I've worked hard in those sports to get where I was."

Weippert was the No. 1 seed in the javelin and performed to her ranking.

"She's even-keel," Red River girls track and field coach Adam Eckert said. "She's a relaxed girl and doesn't have too many highs or lows. I think she was comfortable the way she's throwing the last couple of weeks. You didn't see a lot of emotion from her after she won. There were a couple of smiles here and there."

After winning an EDC semifinal softball game Friday in West Fargo, Weippert went with her parents to Bismarck and arrived at about 11:30 p.m. After throwing Saturday morning in the javelin, she went back on the road and arrived at the EDC championship at 2:20 p.m. for a 3 p.m. first pitch. The Roughriders would lose the EDC softball title but have qualified for next weekend's state tournament.

"I had a little time to get dressed and quick warm up," Weippert said.

Weippert helped Red River to a second-place finish at the state meet.

"She was disappointed she couldn't support her teammates and enjoy the atmosphere, but she had some unfinished business to take care of," Eckert said.

It was a big weekend, too, for Red River's middle distance runners. Lauren Dosch and Jocelyn Shiller each won three state titles on the weekend, with Schiller winning the 400 and Dosch winning the 800 and both running legs on the 4x800 (Friday) and 4x400 (Saturday) first-place relay teams.

Dosch, the No. 1 seed, won the event in 2 minutes, 13.33 seconds.

"I knew going in, the state is filled with great competition," Dosch said. "I knew I'd have to fight for it, and I definitely did."

Acey Elkins of Mandan came in at 2:15.21.

"She gave me a good race," Dosch said. "All year, I've really been focusing on the first lap and holding it in the second lap."

Grand Forks Red River's Lauren Dosch competes in the Class A girls 800-meter run during the North Dakota Track & Field Meet on Saturday, May 27, 2023, in Bismarck. Michael Vosburg/The Forum

Schiller, meanwhile, won the 400 in 57.99 seconds. West Fargo freshman Michelle Gee was second in :58.40.

"Going in, I knew a lot of us were running similar times," Schiller said. "I just went out hard and held on at the end. I caught (the pack) right away. I was ahead in the last 100 and was hoping no one could catch me."

Dosch and Schiller were joined by Emily Nelson and Morgan Hartze on the state-championship relay teams, including a school record time in Saturday's 4x400.

"Those were crazy," Schiller said. "I am just really happy to do it with this group and finish it off for those two seniors (Nelson and Dosch)."

Grand Forks Red River's Jocelyn Schiller anchors the Class A girls 4x400-meter relay during the North Dakota Track & Field Meet on Saturday, May 27, 2023, in Bismarck. Michael Vosburg/The Forum

The Red River girls were surprised at a second-place state finish.

"We had such an amazing weekend," Dosch said. "It was amazing to see the fruits of all our work."

The Grand Forks boys were led Saturday by a second-place finish from Quinn Roehl of Central. Roehl, who won the 3,200, was 0.1 second behind winner Ethan Moe of Williston in the 800.

Red River boys track and field coach Jeff Bakke was named state boys track and field coach of the year after the meet.