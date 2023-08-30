Red River withstands late pushes from Shanley in first East Region match of the year

GRAND FORKS – Grand Forks Red River found itself losing momentum in its third set on Tuesday.

The Roughriders held the share of sets 2-1 but just relinquished a 20-13 lead to the Shanley Deacons after they were able to tie the score 21-all thanks to a key ace and kill from Clara Robin, who would go on to contribute nine kills and two aces.

Able to handle the pressure, quick transition play for the Roughriders would fight off strong advances in the last two sets in order to secure a 3-1 victory over Shanley in the first Eastern Dakota Conference match of the year.

“I thought we did a nice job of maintaining composure and pushing through when we needed to,” Red River coach Carolyn Olson said. “We were a little timid coming out of the gate, but overall an awesome day on the court.”

Using the momentum built from sustaining the late Shanley push, Lauren Swanson, Haley Johnson and Lizzy Kunz all worked together to keep the Deacon hitters at bay. Combined, there were nine scoring blocks from both sides in the third set.

There were three from Johnson and one from the protege in Kunz.

“She’s a competitor. She enjoys playing and appears to be unfazed by being out there and playing varsity in her sophomore year. She is a pretty composed kid,” said Olson.

Set 1 saw an early Red River lead disappear only for a strong push from the sophomore Kunz in the middle bringing life back to the Rider side at the end of the set. She recorded three kills at the the end of the set, with the Roughriders falling just short 25-19.

Kunz, the youngest on the roster, takes on an important responsibility in protecting the net and it's one part of the game she's eager to master in her development.

“I know they really count on me, but I also know that they know I’m still learning,” she said. “It’s okay to make mistakes. Just remember to learn from them and learn from everybody around you.”

After a mix of results at the Bismark Crossover last week, Olson was looking to focus on the defensive side of her team heading into this week. With strong outside hitters in Robin and Paige Renschler for Shanley, it was no easy task.

“We focused on our blocking and I think we just needed to do a better job of getting up and sealing the net and I thought we did a much better job of that tonight. It is still early and we have room to grow,” Olson said.

In the largest margin of victory, Red River was able to set up senior hitter Hannah Litzinger a little more in the second set and tie the match with a 25-16 win. Litzinger provided four kills and an ace.

In the fourth set, Red River got to a 17-10 lead that was then whittled down to a 19-18 lead after two big aces from Renschler. Another kill from Kunz and a booming “Kunz!” chant from the home crowd helped swing the pendulum back the other way as two last ditch efforts by Robin went out of bounds and gave the Roughriders a 25-20 win and 3-1 match victory.

“We did a great job reading for when it was going to be outside and then getting there to close the blocks,” Kunz said.

Red River opened up at the sixth spot in the preseason coaches poll, one spot behind Shanley.