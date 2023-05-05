Get 6 months for only $2 3 DAY SALE – SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Thursday, May 4

Sports Prep

Red River uses five-run third inning to take down Central in 6-4 win.

Central's Cole Barta hits a three-run home run in comeback effort, Brett Feller strikes out 12 for Roughriders.

050523 RR GFC 1bb.jpg
Red River's Cole LeDuc (9) is safe at second base as he and Grand Forks Central's Zach Erickson (14) collide during a rundown in a game Thursday, May 4, 2003, at Kraft Field. Grand Forks Central's Braden Brevik looks on .
Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald
Maxwell Marko
By Maxwell Marko
Today at 9:43 PM

GRAND FORKS — After Grand Forks Red River scored five runs in the third inning, Rider pitcher Brett Feller had the cushion he needed against rival Grand Forks Central.

And that cushion was more than enough despite a late surge by Central, one that came up short during Red River's 6-4 win over the Knights on Tuesday at Kraft Field.

Red River improved to 3-1 with the win while Central dropped to 1-4.

Until the seventh, Feller did not give up an earned run and collected nine strikeouts with his effective offspeed pitches.

“He’s always going to go out there and compete and throw strikes, almost to a fault," said Red River coach Mark Varriano. "One side plays the other side, so as long as we go out there and throw strikes but not hurt ourselves we should be fine.

The Roughriders struck first in the second when Logan Okstad was brought in on a ground out from Brady Price, but Central quickly answered on a RBI single from Aidan Lee in its next at-bat.

The third inning is when the rust began to break off for Red River. A sacrifice bunt from Feller with two runners on turned into two runs when an errant throw allowed Cole LeDuc and Gunnar Heuchert to come all the way around.

Mason Stroh then doubled on the next pitch to bring in Feller, which was followed up by Dylan Desmarais hitting a RBI triple to center field. Nolan Pieper reached on an error which allowed Desmarais to score. It was a five run inning with an offense that struck quickly,

“You take pride in the way you play. If you can’t go out there and play hard for seven innings, then you’re not going to play. They know what to expect and how to play,” Varriano said.

The next at-bat for Central saw Feller strike out the side. He limited strong contact again in the fourth and fifth innings, allowing just a walk and a runner to reach on an error.

A valiant push was brought on during the Knights' last chances at the plate. Feller struck out Braden Brevik and Lee before giving up back-to-back singles to Keegan Hensrud and Noah Morkve.

Then Cole Barta stepped up and delivered a three-run home run deep over the left field fence, cutting the lead to 6-4. Feller, however, would finish the job with his 12th strikeout of the game.

Being an early season game for both sides, the timing is still being built after a rather long winter season.

“You can’t play baseball in a gym as we did for a whole month," said Varriano. "So the kids need to get out and see people and actually play the game. It is a rhythm game; you need to get in that groove so it just is what it is.”

Following a split of games against Wahpeton and Horace, the Roughriders are now in line to play a more consistent schedule. Red River hosts Devils Lake on Friday while Central travels to Horace.

050523 RRgfc2bb.jpg
Red River's Cole LeDuc, left, celebrates at the plate with Gunnar Heuchert, center, and Mason Stroh after scoring in the third inning enroute to a 6-4 win over Grand Forks Central Thursday, May 4, 2023 at Kraft Field.

Maxwell Marko
By Maxwell Marko
Digital Content Producer and Sports Reporter at the Grand Forks Herald since December of 2020. Maxwell can be contacted at mmarko@gfherald.com.
