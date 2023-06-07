99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

Red River sits in a distance second after first day of state golf

The Roughriders are 15 shots back from leader West Fargo Sheyenne with one day left in Dickinson.

SaylorKuenzel_GFRR_Hole5.JPG
Grand Forks Red River golfer Saylor Kuenzel launching his ball from the tee area of hole five, competing in the NDHSAA Boys Class A Golf Tournament on Tuesday, June 6, 2023.
Josiah C. Cuellar / The Dickinson Press
Tom Miller
By Tom Miller
Today at 8:47 PM

DICKINSON, N.D. — The Grand Forks Red River boys golf team has some work to do to challenge the leader on the final day of the North Dakota Class A state meet.

The Roughriders shot a first-day total of 299 on Tuesday to sit in second place at the state meet.

Red River, which won the EDC title last weekend, sits 15 shots back from West Fargo Sheyenne, who has a score of 284.

SaylorKuenzel_GFRR_Hole2.JPG
Saylor Kuenzel walking the fairway at the NDHSAA Boys Class A Golf Tournament on Tuesday, June 6, 2023.
Josiah C. Cuellar / The Dickinson Press

The Riders hold a strong lead over third place, however. Bismarck Century sits in third with 315 strokes — 16 shots off Red River and 31 off Sheyenne.

Sheyenne's Nate Peyerl, who's committed to play college golf at UND, leads the individual race with a 69.

KolbyKoerner_GFRR_Hole5.JPG
Kolby Koerner competing on the Heart River Golf Course in the NDHSAA Boys Class A Golf Tournament on Tuesday, June 6, 2023.
Josiah C. Cuellar / The Dickinson Press

The Mustangs have four of the top five scorers after the first day. Sheyenne's Andrew Wilhelm is two shots back of Peyerl, while Sheyenne teammates Aiden Knodel and Quinn Breidenbach shot 72s, along with Fargo Shanley's Zach Skarperud.

Grand Forks' top performer on Day 1 was senior Carson Skarperud, the EDC medalist last weekend. Skarperud shot a 73 to sit in sixth.

Red River's Jack Miller shot a 74 to sit in eighth, while Red River freshman Kolby Koerner shot a 75 to sit in a tie at 10th.

The Riders had seven golfers break 80.

CarsonSkarperud_GFRR_Hole9.JPG
Carson Skarperud starting hole nine with a big swing, competing in the NDHSAA Boys Class A Golf Tournament on Tuesday, June 6, 2023.
Josiah C. Cuellar / The Dickinson Press

Grand Forks Central qualified two individuals for the state meet. Cole Wilber shot an 82, while Evan Panzer shot an 83.

ColeWilber_GFCentral_Hole3.JPG
Cole Wilber representing Grand Fork Central as their No. 2 golfer at the NDHSAA Boys Class A Golf Tournament on Tuesday, June 6, 2023.
Josiah C. Cuellar / The Dickinson Press

Tom Miller
By Tom Miller
Miller has covered sports at the Grand Forks Herald since 2004 and was the state sportswriter of the year in 2019 and 2022.

His primary beat is UND football but also reports on a variety of UND sports and local preps.

He can be reached at (701) 780-1121, tmiller@gfherald.com or on Twitter at @tommillergf.
