Red River sits in a distance second after first day of state golf

DICKINSON, N.D. — The Grand Forks Red River boys golf team has some work to do to challenge the leader on the final day of the North Dakota Class A state meet.

The Roughriders shot a first-day total of 299 on Tuesday to sit in second place at the state meet.

Red River, which won the EDC title last weekend, sits 15 shots back from West Fargo Sheyenne, who has a score of 284.

Saylor Kuenzel walking the fairway at the NDHSAA Boys Class A Golf Tournament on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. Josiah C. Cuellar / The Dickinson Press

The Riders hold a strong lead over third place, however. Bismarck Century sits in third with 315 strokes — 16 shots off Red River and 31 off Sheyenne.

Sheyenne's Nate Peyerl, who's committed to play college golf at UND, leads the individual race with a 69.

Kolby Koerner competing on the Heart River Golf Course in the NDHSAA Boys Class A Golf Tournament on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. Josiah C. Cuellar / The Dickinson Press

The Mustangs have four of the top five scorers after the first day. Sheyenne's Andrew Wilhelm is two shots back of Peyerl, while Sheyenne teammates Aiden Knodel and Quinn Breidenbach shot 72s, along with Fargo Shanley's Zach Skarperud.

Grand Forks' top performer on Day 1 was senior Carson Skarperud, the EDC medalist last weekend. Skarperud shot a 73 to sit in sixth.

Red River's Jack Miller shot a 74 to sit in eighth, while Red River freshman Kolby Koerner shot a 75 to sit in a tie at 10th.

The Riders had seven golfers break 80.

Carson Skarperud starting hole nine with a big swing, competing in the NDHSAA Boys Class A Golf Tournament on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. Josiah C. Cuellar / The Dickinson Press

Grand Forks Central qualified two individuals for the state meet. Cole Wilber shot an 82, while Evan Panzer shot an 83.