Red River scores in final 30 seconds to beat Williston in season opener

WILLISTON — Grand Forks Red River was stuffed at the goalline once in the fourth quarter Friday night against Williston, but the Roughriders wouldn't be denied twice.

Pearce Parks' 3-yard touchdown run with 29.6 seconds remaining in the game carried the Riders to a 24-20 win over Williston in the season opener for both teams.

A box score wasn't immediately available after the game.

The Riders trailed nearly the whole game but went to work in the second half behind an experienced offensive line.

"We were trying to run perimeter a little in the first half, and they were good at shutting down the edges," Red River coach Vyrn Muir said. "Once we started running behind (standout center) Lawson Lotysz, they had a tough time dealing with that. If they'd stuff us one play, we got 6-7 yards on the next play. It's tempting to do something different, but that made it easy as a play caller."

All of Williston's points were scored by North Dakota State commitment Isiah St. Romain, a 6-foot-2 wide receiver who scored a pair of long touchdowns in the passing game and brought back an interception 78 yards for a touchdown.

Red River's first long drive into Williston's end of the field in the fourth quarter ended at the 1-foot line, when Parks was stopped short on fourth-and-goal from the 2.

After Williston dug out from the poor field position, a holding penalty negated a big St. Romain pass play and led to a punt.

An official signals touchdown as Red River's Pearce Parks scores the game-winning touchdown on Aug. 18, 2023, in Williston. Photo contributed by Jason Oehlke

Red River took over first-and-10 from the Williston 39 with 2:23 left in the game.

Junior running back Reed Krogstad, who had more than 100 yards rushing in the second half, helped put the Riders in the red zone eyeing the go-ahead score.

A key play came on second-and-10 from the 16 with 49 seconds left when Williston jumped offsides to set up second-and-5 from the 11.

Red River running back Thomas Kraft then had an 8-yard carry down to the 3, where Parks lowered a shoulder and bullied his way in for the winning score. Parks' score gave the Riders a 22-20 lead, then Parks hit Cam Klefstad in the end zone for the 2-point conversion for the final margin.

A quarterback fumble on Williston's second-to-last play made the desperation situation even more challenging. The Riders then were able to tackle St. Romain on the final play of the game.

The Riders had to overcome challenges in the opener, including a five-hour bus ride and 90 degrees at kickoff. Both teams suffered from cramps throughout the game.

"Little things can happen in a game and doubt starts sinking in," Muir said. "I was flustered in the first half. But you could see toward the end of the second quarter, they had some tired guys. I told our kids at halftime, we have to grind on them and believe you can make enough good plays.

"To have all these things happen in the first game, it was really good for us. We can learn. To be an unproven team, they still got that first win. They can have that confidence now."