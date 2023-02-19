Red River pushes back against South-Shanley to claim East Region crown

GRAND FORKS – The offense continues to flow for Grand Forks Red River boys hockey, as they now head into the North Dakota state tournament with the East Region crown.

Pushing their way through Fargo South-Shanley 8-3 on Saturday at Purpur Arena, the Roughriders seemed to match each Bruin goal with increased intensity to score another and weathered the storm en route to their 13th straight state tournament appearance.

“I didn’t like how we responded once we got up 3-0. We got away from what got us to that point. But we had to continue to make sure we were moving our feet and playing five-on-five hockey,” Red River coach Tim Skarperud said.

After Zach Boren scored the first Bruins goal on the power play to make things 3-1, the Red River offense responded right away. Forty seconds later, Garrett Eickman flung a perfect back-door pass across the crease to Dillon Jackson for the easy tap-in.

“I saw Carson (Skaperud) coming up the wall and then I saw a little transition play opening up there. Carson made a great pass to me there and I saw Dillon back door,” Eickman said.

Red River's Luc Bydal, right, celebrates his first period goal during the N.D. East Region boys hockey tournament championship game against Fargo South-Shanley at Purpur Arena in Grand Forks on Saturday, February 18, 2023. Nick Nelson / Grand Forks Herald

Then Boren scored again and assisted on a second South-Shanley power play goal. Less than three minutes left in the second period and it was a one-score game with Fargo looking to add even more offensive pressure.

Luckily for the Riders, senior captain Carter Sproule was atop the crease and deflected a Mason Ray point shot past Max Kirekby to secure a multi-goal lead once again.

“When you can score not long after they score, that’s huge. We always talk about when every goal is scored, for or against, that next shift is a huge shift,” Skarperud said.

Also coming up clutch for Red River was Carson Skarperud. He opened the second period by taking the opening faceoff into the Fargo zone and slipping one five hole just 10 seconds in. He repeated the feat the next period after tipping in a Jackson shot 47 seconds into the first shift.

“We knew we needed to start the periods hard to get some momentum back and it worked out well. Before the game we talked about starting off strong and getting the first punch in,” said Carson Skarperud.

Fargo South-Shanley's Colten Nestler (17) and Red River Roughriders forward Carter Sproule (21) face off at center ice at Purpur Arena at the start of the N.D. East Region boys hockey tournament championship game in Grand Forks on Saturday, February 18, 2023. Nick Nelson / Grand Forks Herald

Rush offense was prevalent to start the game and Red River was the team to strike first. Two defensemen in Mason Stroh and Eickman got the play started by pushing up ice and Mason Reynolds was there for the redirect on a pass to the slot.

After killing off a penalty, the rush offense struck again for the Roughriders in the final minute of the opening period. The line of Luc Bydal, Grant Gardner and Mikey Coleman continued to stay hot as all three connected on a goal once again. Bydal was the one to finish as he made a hesitation move to slide the defense down and roof a shot past Kirkeby.

Gardner then added his marker by finishing off some clever edge work from Coleman. The latter drove the puck to the net and the latter put away the rebound, making the game 7-3.

Red River goaltender Jake Jenkins (1) tracks a flying puck in the second period of the N.D. East Region boys hockey tournament championship game versus Fargo South-Shanley in Grand Forks on Saturday, February 18, 2023. Nick Nelson / Grand Forks Herald

Kyedehl Hultberg would later add the eighth in the final minute of the third on the power play.

The Roughriders scored a total of 28 goals in the regional tournament, 18 more than the next highest team in South-Shanley (11) and are headed into the state tournament with four members of the East Region all-conference team in Coleman, Sproule, Bydal and Ray. Coleman was also named Outstanding Senior Athlete, with 23 goals and 61 points on the year.

“I think we have a really good mix. Any given night those three lines can score. I’ve said all year long we have 1A, 1B and 1C. The depth up front has definitely shown but it is going to be tough next weekend. It will be a totally new ball game,” Skarperud said.

The Fargo South-Shanley Bruins huddle prior to the N.D. East Region boys hockey tournament championship game against the Red River Roughriders at Purpur Arena in Grand Forks on Saturday, February 18, 2023. Nick Nelson / Grand Forks Herald

Fargo South-Shanley goaltender Max Kirkebv (28) tracks the puck after Red River's Dillon Jackson (8) is brought down by Bruins defenseman Trevor Moe in the third period of the N.D. East Region boys hockey tournament championship at Purpur Arena in Grand Forks on Saturday, February 18, 2023. Nick Nelson / Grand Forks Herald

Sheyenne denies Central of state bid with heartbreaking goal

Just when the Knights scored their first goal of the weekend, looking like they were back in control, the game against West Fargo Sheyenne hanged in an instant.

Late in the second period the action came fast and furious.

The Mustangs earned a power play with 2:27 left in the frame and built some momentum on offense after being outshot 23-8 until that point. In the final seconds of the man advantage, Jayden Rogen was able to find the back of the net, with an assist to Colton Rogen.

Heading into final moments, Central made a push to knot things up heading into the locker room. They were finally able to solve Riley Swanson when Rylan Hoffman chipped a puck up and over his shoulder with 19.6 seconds left.

Then the backbreaker came just 15 seconds later. Charlie Leshovsky carried the puck up the far side of the ice and was able to find twine on a shot across Preston Diederich. It was 2-1 Sheyenne with just four seconds left in the second period.

“That goal was huge,” Sheyenne coach David Benson said. “It took the sails out when they scored with 19 seconds left, but we come back and score and take it right back. It was huge.”

The Knights vied for a rally in the third but the Mustangs were able to handle the Central rush on offense, sending everything they had to the outside.

The dagger came via Ian Iverson with 2:34 left in the third when he was able to chip a puck through Diederich for the 3-1 lead.

“Keeping things in front of us was the biggest thing. They are a good transition team and if you give them a little bit of time and space they are going to make it count,” Benson said.

The loss now keeps Central out of the state tournament for the second straight year, an occurrence that hasn’t happened in 10 years.

Red River Roughriders forward Kyedehl Hultberg celebrates his power play goal in the third period of the N.D. East Region boys hockey tournament championship against Fargo South-Shanley at Purpur Arena in Grand Forks on Saturday, February 18, 2023. Nick Nelson / Grand Forks Herald