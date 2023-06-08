99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Red River places two on Class A all-state softball team

Berg, Speidel selected to all-state team for a Roughriders team that finished runner-up at EDC and third at state.

Red River pitcher Jocelyn Berg throws a heater toward home plate in the second inning of a home softball game versus the Fargo South Bruins at the Apollo Sports Complex in Grand Forks on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.
Nick Nelson / Grand Forks Herald/Nick Nelson / Grand Forks Herald
Tom Miller
By Tom Miller
Today at 11:33 AM

GRAND FORKS — The future for the Grand Forks Red River softball team is bright, a trait confirmed by Thursday's release of the North Dakota Class A softball team by the North Dakota High School Coaches Association.

Red River landed two players on the all-state team — eighth-grader Jocelyn Berg and freshman Ella Speidel.

Speidel and Berg both helped the Riders at both the plate and the pitching circle.

Speidel hit .400 with three homers and seven doubles going into the state tournament, while she was 6-2 pitching with 68 strikeouts and a 3.86 earned-run average.

Berg entered state with a 5-3 pitching record with 66 strikeouts and a 4.55 ERA. Berg batted .444 entering state. Berg was the youngest player selected to the all-state team, while Speidel was the second-youngest.

N.D. Class A all-state

Makenna Alexander, West Fargo Sheyenne; Ellington Anderson, Minot; Jersey Berg, Bismarck; Jocelyn Berg, GF Red River; Jenna Decker, Dickinson; Courtney Docktor, West Fargo; Cierra Erickson, Minot; Ella Falk, Jamestown; Katie Falk, Jamestown; Kinsey Fjeld, Minot; Kate Geiszler, West Fargo Sheyenne; Ava Jahner, Dickinson; Emma Johnson, West Fargo; Katelyn Kackman, West Fargo; Mara Lick, West Fargo; Kyra Narum, West Fargo Sheyenne; Makenna Nold, Jamestown; Ella Speidel, GF Red River
Outstanding Senior Athlete — Katie Falk, Jamestown
Coach of the year — Gerard Cederstrom, Minot

Tom Miller
By Tom Miller
Miller has covered sports at the Grand Forks Herald since 2004 and was the state sportswriter of the year in 2019 and 2022.

His primary beat is UND football but also reports on a variety of UND sports and local preps.

He can be reached at (701) 780-1121, tmiller@gfherald.com or on Twitter at @tommillergf.
