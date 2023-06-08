Red River places two on Class A all-state softball team

GRAND FORKS — The future for the Grand Forks Red River softball team is bright, a trait confirmed by Thursday's release of the North Dakota Class A softball team by the North Dakota High School Coaches Association.

Red River landed two players on the all-state team — eighth-grader Jocelyn Berg and freshman Ella Speidel.

Speidel and Berg both helped the Riders at both the plate and the pitching circle.

Speidel hit .400 with three homers and seven doubles going into the state tournament, while she was 6-2 pitching with 68 strikeouts and a 3.86 earned-run average.

Berg entered state with a 5-3 pitching record with 66 strikeouts and a 4.55 ERA. Berg batted .444 entering state. Berg was the youngest player selected to the all-state team, while Speidel was the second-youngest.

N.D. Class A all-state

Makenna Alexander, West Fargo Sheyenne; Ellington Anderson, Minot; Jersey Berg, Bismarck; Jocelyn Berg, GF Red River; Jenna Decker, Dickinson; Courtney Docktor, West Fargo; Cierra Erickson, Minot; Ella Falk, Jamestown; Katie Falk, Jamestown; Kinsey Fjeld, Minot; Kate Geiszler, West Fargo Sheyenne; Ava Jahner, Dickinson; Emma Johnson, West Fargo; Katelyn Kackman, West Fargo; Mara Lick, West Fargo; Kyra Narum, West Fargo Sheyenne; Makenna Nold, Jamestown; Ella Speidel, GF Red River

Outstanding Senior Athlete — Katie Falk, Jamestown

Coach of the year — Gerard Cederstrom, Minot