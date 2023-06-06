Red River freshmen emerge to solidify boys golf lineup for postseason

GRAND FORKS — The Grand Forks Red River boys golf team won last weekend's Eastern Dakota Conference meet behind an established senior medalist in Carson Skarperud but also thanks to two freshmen in the top six.

Those two freshmen — Kolby Koerner and Silas Dusenbury — started the season playing junior varsity. Behind their emergence, the Roughriders, who often trailed West Fargo Sheyenne this regular season, appear to be peaking at the right time.

Red River will tee off in the two-day event starting Tuesday in the North Dakota Class A state meet in Dickinson.

"We have a lot of depth on our roster, and it's hard to break in to the top six," Dusenbury said. "We have four or five guys competing for those last couple of spots. Once I got my shot, it was a little rough for the first few meets but then I started shooting better."

Grand Forks Red River's Silas Dusenbury tees off at a meet earlier this season. Nathan Olson / Submitted photo

Dusenbury shot an 85 in his first varsity round on May 11 at West Fargo. He's followed with rounds of 77, 75 and 75.

"I knew I was able to shoot those scores, but I had to get more comfortable in varsity meets," Dusenbury said.

Koerner, the younger brother of Red River junior golfer Ross Koerner, joined the varsity after the first three meets of the year. He's fired rounds from 80 to 73, with a 74 last weekend at the Oxbow Country Club to help solidify Red River's EDC team title.

"I've been up and down, but I think I'm peaking at the right time," Koerner said.

Koerner pointed to offseason training for his growth this season.

"Practicing in the winter with our golf coach Dale Helm who has been really big for me and my brother," Koerner said. "I owe it to him, and he means a lot to me."

Skarperud finished the regular season as Red River's only golfer in the Top 10 of scoring averages. Skarperud averaged 74.5 strokes to rank third in the EDC, behind West Fargo Sheyenne standouts Andrew Wilhelm (71.75) and Nate Peyerl (72.75).

Kolby Koerner would've ranked in the EDC's Top 10 but he didn't compete in enough varsity meets to qualify. He holds an average of 76.71, which would rank seventh in the EDC if he qualified.

In addition to Skarperud, Red River has two other seniors with averages below 81. Saylor Kuenzel is averaging 79.5 and Jack Miller is averaging 80.89.

Red River coach Nate Olson wasn't overly surprised by his team's EDC team title.

"More people played to their capabilities," Olson said. "We're hitting our stride and reaching our potential. I thought it was a score we could shoot.

"It was a big help to have (the two freshmen) in the top six at EDC. They play some of the most golf on our team. I always see them at King's Walk. I kind of thought in the back of my head it might work out for them to get in the lineup. With Silas' play in JV, he was banging down the door. Kolby was kind of the same."

Red River's state individual qualifiers include Skarperud, Kolby Koerner, Grant Gardner, Dusenbury, Kuenzel, Ross Koerner, Miller and Carter Olson. Grand Forks Central's Evan Panzer and Cole Wilber also qualified.