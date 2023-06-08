99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

Red River finishes second, Skarperud third to wrap state golf

West Fargo Sheyenne ran away with the team title with 579 strokes to Grand Forks Red River's 607.

CarsonSkarperud_GFRR_Hole18.JPG
Carson Skarperud of Grand Forks Red River swings on Hole 18 at the NDHSAA Class A State Tournament on the Heart River Golf Course in Dickinson. The tourney was completed on Wednesday, June 7, 2023.
Josiah C. Cuellar / The Dickinson Press
Tom Miller
By Tom Miller
Today at 9:04 PM

DICKINSON, N.D. — The Grand Forks Red River boys golf team was unable to chase down West Fargo Sheyenne on Wednesday on the final day of the North Dakota Class A meet at Heart River Golf Course.

West Fargo Sheyenne won a third-consecutive state title with a 579, while the Roughriders came in second at 607, holding off a hard charge from Bismarck Century, which finished with a 610.

Mustangs senior Nate Peyerl, a UND men's golf commitment, made it back-to-back medalist honors at state with a two-day total of 139 to beat Fargo Shanley's Zack Skarperud by five shots.

Red River's Carson Skarperud finished in a tie for third with 145 shots.

Red River freshman Kolby Koerner was also in the Top 10 with a seventh-place finish, while sophomore Carter Olson tied for 13th, Saylor Kuenzel tied for 13th and Ross Koerner and Silas Dusenbury tied for 20th.

Grand Forks Central's two individuals competing at state finished in a tie for 29th. Cole Wilber and Evan Panzer each shot a two-day total of 160.

Team results
1. West Fargo Sheyenne 579; 2. Grand Forks Red River 607; 3. Bismarck Century 610; T4. Jamestown 640; T4. Fargo Davies 640; 6. Minot 641; 7. Fargo North 645; 8. West Fargo 651; 9. Fargo South 654; T10. Bismarck St. Mary's 670; T10. Bismarck Legacy 670; 12. Bismarck High 673

Individual results - Top 20
1. Nate Peyerl, West Fargo Sheyenne, 139; 2. Zack Skarperud, Fargo Shanley 144; 3. Andrew Wilhelm, West Fargo Sheyenne, 145; 3. Carson Skarperud, Grand Forks Red River, 145; 5. Aiden Knodel, West Fargo Sheyenne, 146; 6. Quinn Breidenbach, West Fargo Sheyenne, 149; T7. Parker Beck, Bismarck Century, 151; T7. Matthew Souther, Bismarck Legacy, 151; T7. Kolby Koerner, Grand Forks Red River, 151; T10. Anders Alm, Bismarck Century, 153; T10. Charlie Solberg, Fargo Davies, 153; 12. Bennett Bartsch, Minot, 155; T13. Cameron Wittenberg, Bismarck Century, 156; T13. Carter Olson, Grand Forks Red River, 156; T13. Tommy Baumgartner, Fargo Shanley, 156; T13. Aidan Kaufman, Bismarck Century, 156; T17. Saylor Kuenzel, Grand Forks Red River, 157; T17. Evan Booth, Fargo South, 157; T17. Hunter Gegelman, Jamestown, 157; T20. Porter Seidel, Fargo Davies, 158; T20. Ross Koerner, Grand Forks Red River, 158; T20. Silas Dusenbury, Grand Forks Red River, 158

