Red River defense overwhelms Central in 66-16 girls basketball victory

GRAND FORKS — Two weeks ago, the Grand Forks Red River girls basketball team suffered its first loss of the season against Fargo Davies.

The Roughriders learned some lessons from that setback.

"We definitely worked on what we did wrong in that game and what we can get better at," Red River guard Jocelyn Schiller said. "Overall, now we work a lot better as a team."

That was on display in a rivalry game Friday night.

Red River held Grand Forks Central to eight points in each half on the back of 33 forced turnovers in a 66-16 win over the Knights in the Red River gym.

ADVERTISEMENT

Schiller, a junior who's committed to UND, finished with a game-high 27 points (18 in the first half) with the help of 12-for-13 shooting from the foul line. Schiller added nine steals and eight rebounds. That production came despite sitting out much of the second half with the game in hand.

After Schiller, Hannah Litzinger added nine points and 11 rebounds, while Cassidy O'Halloran had six points, four steals and four rebounds.

The state's No. 3 Roughriders improved to 15-1, while Central dropped to 3-12.

Grand Forks Central's Kiara Holweger lines up a shot against Grand Forks Red River on Feb. 3, 2023, in the Red River gym. Michael Bogert / Special to the Herald

Red River closed the first half on a 24-0 run, preventing the Knights from scoring over the final 10-plus minutes of the first half.

After a Kiara Holweger 3-pointer cut the Rider lead to 15-8, Red River responded with the dominant stretch that gave the Riders a 39-8 edge at the break. The Knights didn't score again until a Lauren Reardon 3-pointer with 14:30 left in the second half cut the Rider lead to 52-11.

"I think we defended well and that translated to our offense," Litzinger said.

It was a difficult matchup for the Knights as Red River entered the game as the best scoring defense in the EDC, averaging more than 20 steals per game.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The pressure got to them," Red River coach Kent Ripplinger said. "That was a big factor. It was a good team effort."

Central was led by Reardon and Holweger. Both players finished with six points.

GF Red River 66, GF Central 16

Halftime: Red River 39, Central 8

GF Central – Lauren Reardon 6, Kiara Holweger 6, Jacie Reardon 2, Emily Arnold 2

GF Red River – Jocelyn Schiller 27, Hannah Litzinger 9, Alex Stauss 6, Cassidy O’Halloran 6, Morgan Hartze 4, Amber Johnson 4, Ella Weippert 3, Addy Fargo 3, Sheigh Panos 2, Rylie McQuillan 2