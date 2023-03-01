Red River continues to show improved depth in East Region quarterfinal win over Fargo North

GRAND FORKS – The depth of Red River has been standing out in a big way. Heading into the East Region girls basketball tournament, which started out with a 68-35 win over Fargo North, the Riders are looking to continue a strong season.

Junior leaders Jocelyn Schiller and Rylie McQuillan shined in the quarterfinal matchup on Tuesday against the Spartans. The former with 18 points and six assists and the latter with 14 points and two 3-pointers, they set the pace for the Roughriders as they usually do with the pair acquiring the majority of the attention of the North defenders.

“They had a little diamond (defense) against us early, but I think sometimes teams do that and forget about our other players,” Red River head coach Kent Ripplinger said. “We’ve got players that can step up, so I’m happy to see that.”

It started with Cassidy O’Halloran hitting back-to-back 3-pointers at the start of the game and, along with a strong presence by the rim from Hannah Litzinger, a 23-3 run was started by the offense which carried them the rest of the way through.

Schiller knocked down a heavily contested drive to the basket that made the game 26-10, which was followed by Morgan Hartze hitting a 3-pointer with just about five minutes left in the half.

“Jocelyn and Rylie are at the point of the year where they have seen a lot of things. It’s nothing we are not ready for. Once we kind of got in to what was going on, things started to work out,” said Ripplinger.

Just before the end of the half, Grace Thiel began to heat up for the Spartans. Seven points, comprised of two 3-pointers and a deep field goal put North on track to eat into the big lead by the Roughriders.

They were met with stingier defense by Red River to open the next half, a deep shot from Litzinger and a follow up from Brooklyn Bergeron.

“Coming into the beginning of the year, we knew we had a bench that we had to develop and I just think they have been doing a great job,” Ripplinger said. “They come in, they execute things well, we like to think we aren’t skipping a beat. Absolutely doing what they need to do, especially on defense.”

As the bench collected more minutes in the second half, Ella Weipert, Brenna Shock and Addison Fargo also made contributions.

Making their way through the Spartans, Red River will continue to make its way through the East Region tournament as the semifinals will now move to Fargo. At 21-1, they stand as the No. 2 seeded team with Davies being first, the team that has handed them its only loss of the season.

Heading into the East tourney last year, the Riders were 16-4 with two losses to the Eagles. Now, they are giving up the fewest points in the East and Schiller is the East’s leading scorer by a good margin.

“This is a new group. Some of them have been through this before, but not with this group. It’s different. We’ve somewhat been in this position before, with these players so let’s hope they lead us in the right direction,” Ripplinger said.

Grand Forks Red River 68,

Fargo North 25

First half - RR 38 - FN 15

RR – Jocelyn Schiller 18, Rylie McQuillan 14, Cassidy O’Halloran 9, Hannah Litzinger 7, Morgan Hartze 5, Ella Speidel 4, Brooklyn Bergeron 4, Brenna Shock 3, Ella Weippert 2, Addison Fargo 2

FN – Grace Thiel 12, Arden Faulkner 9, Carrie Osier 6, Olivia Hammes 3, Grayce Anderson 3, Nora Fluge 1, Viola Sandstrom 1

