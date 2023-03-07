Quick start leads Hillsboro-CV to win over Cavalier

GRAND FORKS – Midway through the season, Hillsboro-Central Valley edged Cavalier by four points on the road.

So, there were questions how Monday’s rematch would go during the North Dakota Class B Region 2 boys basketball tournament, despite Cavalier coming in with a 7-14 record while HCV came in with a healthy 14-7 mark.

Any questions were answered early as HCV cruised to a 64-29 win at The Betty to advance to Tuesday night’s semifinal game against Grafton.

“We knew they had capable shooters out there,” said Hillsboro-CV coach Elliot Rotvold. “But since the last time we played them, we really upped it on the defensive end. We played a lot better defensively tonight and challenged a lot of their shots.”

HCV’s defense was the difference early. The Burros held Cavalier to only two points in the first quarter and led 31-8 at the half.

ADVERTISEMENT

HCV placed three players in double figures, led by Jacob Brandt’s 16 points, two under his season average of 18.2 which leads the team. Landon Olson added 13 for the Burros while Carter Limke finished with 10.

Hillsboro-CV came into the tournament on a roll.

“We’ve won eight of our last nine and at one time we were 4-4,” said Rotvold. “So we’re playing well. And we had a tough schedule early in the year and I think that made us tougher now at the end of the season.”

The Burros have a fairly big and physical team, and that’s what staked HCV to its early lead.

“For high school kids, it’s all about effort,” said Rotvold. “If you put forth effort, you can do a lot of good things.

“For us, it’s all about getting the ball inside, controlling the paint and rebounding the heck out of the ball. And we need to keep the other team from shooting a good percentage. We rebounded the heck out of the ball tonight and that was good to see.”

Cavalier, which closed out at 7-15, was led by Talen Devine’s 16 points.

Hillsboro-CV now will try to beat Grafton for the third time this season in Tuesday night’s semifinal.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Burros, who improved to 15-7, beat Grafton 60-56 on the road before taking a 67-52 win at home.

The Spoilers will take a 16-6 record into the semifinals.

Hillsboro-CV 64, Cavalier 29

Halftime: HCV 31, Cavalier 8

Cavalier – Zack Anderson 2, Jameson Thorpe 1, Talan Devine 16, Kaden Yanish 6, Ethan Longtine 4

Hillsboro-CV – Kaden Kozejed 5, Riley Olsen 5, Carter Limke 10, Dylan Mitzel 3, Ben McRichie 2, Kyle Haffely 2, Peter Dryburgh 7, Landon Olson 13, Jacob Brandt 16, Caleb Hatlestad 1

HCV's Carter Limke and Cavalier's Ethan Longtine compete for a rebound in the second half of their Region 2 quarterfinal game Monday at the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center. Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

Cavalier's Zack Anderson grabs a rebound away from HCV's Dylan Mitzel in the second half of their Region 2 quarterfinal game Monday at the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center. Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald