Polk County West’s Mike Gapp eyes new personal rushing record

EAST GRAND FORKS — There were a few questions Polk County West coach Darrin Byklum needed answers to ahead of the 2023 football season.

The biggest unknown centered around the vacant positions left after seniors graduated, and which underclassmen would fill those gaps.

“We got a lot of new guys in different spots that haven't played a whole bunch of varsity minutes,” Byklum said. “It’ll be baby steps right away.”

Despite changes on both sides of the ball, there is one constant in the offensive backfield: senior fullback Mike Gapp.

Gapp is a veteran and a workhorse for the Thunder.

“He gets after it,” Byklum said. “Whatever you ask of him, he does.”

Gapp is coming off a 1,600-plus yard rushing season. His personal goal this season is to beat that total.

But he also has to play a significant role in leading a young team.

Byklum said the team chemistry is in a good spot and the team is a fun, coachable group. The team showed in its scrimmage that players are ready to learn and grow this season.

“They're driven,” Byklum said. “They stay focused on their plan. They're just trying to get better every day.”

The hope is to win the section championship. To get there, players will have to follow leaders like Gapp, who know how valuable it is to have teammates to look up to.

“I remember when I was (an underclassman) and looking up to the older, more experienced players and how much it meant when they would show me how to do it the right way,” Gapp said.

The team knows Gapp will give his best effort each day.

“I just wish I had five or six of him,” Byklum said.

Grand Forks area football capsules

East Grand Forks

Coach: Ryan Kasowski.

2022 record/finish: 6-5, lost in Section 8AAA championship.

Key returners: Sr. QB/LB Clyde Anderson, sr. RB/DB Levi Anderson, sr. QB/DB Drew Carpenter, sr. WR/DB Damian Bushaw, jr. RB/LB Cole Bies, sr. RB/LB Grant Burger, sr. OL/DL Zach Jeuch, sr. OL/DL Benny Boushee.

Top newcomers: Jr. WR/DB Austin Rusling, soph. FB/LB Cole Schmiedeberg, sr. RB/LB Caleb Johnson, soph. WR/DB Jez Jones, soph. RB/LB Braden Overgaard, jr. RB/LB Jordan Nowacki, sr. RB/DB Jace Fore, sr. RB/LB Ryan McMahon, jr. RB/LB Ryan Rockstad, jr. OL/DL Messi Kalenda, jr. OL/DL Rylan Gravos, jr. OL/DL Maverik Martine, jr. OL/DL Sebastian Olson.

Coach Kasowski says: “We are excited about the potential of this football team. We have a great senior class who will lead us this season. They have shown great work ethic and attitude this summer and so far in fall camp. We also like our young players who have shown great progress and are an athletic group.”

Polk County West

Coach: Darrin Byklum.

2022 record/finish: 6-5, lost in Section 8A semifinal.

Key returners: Sr. TE/LB Kaven Rohrich, jr. T/LB David Larson, sr. FB/LB Mike Gapp, sr. OL/DL Ethan Evitts, jr. G/DE Jacob Satterlund, sr. C/DL Ryan Sullivan, jr. TE/DE Greg Downs.

Top newcomers: Soph. FB/DB Ty Torrence, jr. TE/DB Sawyer Horken, jr. QB/DB Will Zavoral, soph. RB/LB Parker Bernhoft, soph. G/DL Jack Krause, soph. T/DL Izic Edwards, sr. T/DL Shayden Brodina, sr. RB/DB John Speicher.

Coach Byklum says: “We have a few newcomers that will need to fill big shoes this year for us to be successful and work hard at getting better every week.”

