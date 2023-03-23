New Life Academy uses its height to soar past Sacred Heart in Minn. Class A tournament

MINNEAPOLIS – Photos were spread out around New Life Academy’s gym at the start of section play. They were shots from the Eagles’ narrow defeat in last year’s Class A state semifinals, and the painful aftermath.

New Life Academy coach Robbie Whitney was responsible for spreading the shots around to spots where players would constantly see them, but it was the idea of senior forward Austin Woolf.

“Some teams you can’t do that, they’re going to think about the negative part,” Whitney said. “But Austin was like, ‘I think our guys would be motivated by that.’”

“I was just devastated, so I don’t want that to happen again and we’re going to use that to fuel us moving forward,” Woolf said.

So far, the strategy has been successful. With New Life Academy’s 62-46 victory in the state quarters Wednesday over East Grand Forks Sacred Heart at Williams Arena, the Eagles are back to the exact stage they reached a year ago.

“It’s like our main focus,” senior guard Max Briggs said.

The Eagles will meet third-seeded Spring Grove at 12 p.m. Friday at Target Center. Sacred Heart, meanwhile, drops into consolation play at noon Thursday at Concordia-St. Paul. The Sacred Heart Eagles will play Mankato Loyola.

Whitney said when his players see those photos – which are in hard-to-miss spots such as the ball rack at the Woodbury school – they’re motivated to work and do “whatever it takes … to make sure that never happens again.”

On Wednesday, that meant hitting the glass – it often does for the second-seeded Eagles. Led by 6-foot-8 forward Erick Reader – a Gophers’ walk-on commit – New Life Academy is long. That seize paired with a tenacity on the boards was the primary reason for the Eagles’ victory. New Life Academy (25-5) out-rebounded Sacred Heart 49-25, gobbling up 22 offensive rebounds that led to 22 second-chance points.

“We knew we matched up in every facet of the game except that rebounding,” Sacred Heart coach Destry Sterkel said. “We couldn’t let them get a bunch of offensive rebounds, and unfortunately they got 22 of them for the game. That probably led to 22 points that we needed to eliminate to have a chance tonight, but all in all, pretty proud of (my team). We’re pretty undersized compared to them – they’ve got some good size – and it just didn’t go quite our way on the glass.”

Second-chance points are New Life Academy’s bread and butter. Reader leads the charge. On Wednesday, he finished with 14 points and 12 rebounds, six of which were offensive.

New Life jumped out to an early 20-3 advantage. Sacred Heart (27-5) responded by scoring the next eight points. That run was ended, fittingly, by an offensive putback from New Life Academy’s Colter Stone.

“It kind of made us all relax after that,” Briggs said. “Once he got that putback, it like settled my nerves. I just kind of felt like we have the game back in our control.”

For Sacred Heart, it was the Eagles second-straight trip to the state tournament. Sacred Heart’s goal now is to capture the consolation title, which it won last season.

