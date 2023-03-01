Mya Mannausau leads Grand Forks from the blue line

GRAND FORKS — Mya Mannausau went to a basketball camp when she was in third grade.

"I didn't really like it," she said.

So, she didn't follow in the footsteps of her mother, UND Hall of Fame basketball star Tiffany Pudenz-Mannausau.

Mya has been plenty busy with other sports.

The Grand Forks Red River sophomore, who has played junior varsity golf and lettered in cross country, hockey, softball and track, will lead the Grand Forks KnightRiders into the North Dakota state girls hockey tournament this weekend.

Mannausau is the team's most dynamic defender. She has six goals and 11 assists in 23 games.

"She's probably one of the top three hardest workers I've ever coached," Grand Forks coach Alex Hedlund said. "You know exactly what she's going to give you and that's 110 percent. She's one of the first couple people on the ice every day. She wants to get better. She's constantly asking questions about what she can do to improve. She competes hard. This year, moreso than her freshman year, she's got that confidence."

Grand Forks, the No. 7 seed, will take on defending state champion Fargo North-South, the No. 2 seed, in a quarterfinal game at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in Minot's Maysa Arena.

"I think my second year back, it's much less nerve-wracking," Mannausau said. "My freshman year, I was pretty nervous a lot. The state tournament is nerve-wracking, but knowing I've done it already, and I have another year of experience, it will be less this time around."

Mannausau has reached the double digit mark in points as both a freshman (10) and sophomore (11).

She has six goals this season, one off the team lead. Forwards Averi Greenwood, Annika Presteng and Emily Common have seven.

"She'll jump into the zone, but she's got the speed to get back," Hedlund said of Mannausau. "She doesn't get burned very often."

Mannausau plays on a pairing with senior Lauren Robinson (five assists). Senior Quinn Fournier and sophomore Marit Seeger round out the top four. Freshman Bitty Balek and junior Alivia Helgeson also play on the back end for the KnightRiders.

"It's big-time knowing they can generate something for us," Hedlund said. "This year we laugh, because we have a pretty good 'D' and almost every single one of them wants to jump in the offensive zone. Who doesn't want to score goals? That's the thing with the 'D' pairings; it's about matching who likes to stay home and who can get up and back."

Mannausau started skating when she was 4 years old. By age 5, she was playing hockey.

"I just really enjoyed it," she said. "So, I kept playing it."

Mannausau has been trying to balance all of her sports.

Last spring, she played varsity softball while running the 200, 400, 800, 1,600 and relays for Red River.

"It was really difficult to do, but I enjoyed both sports, so I didn't want to quit either of them," she said. "At the end, I figured out a balance, but it was hard."

Mannausau hasn't decided what sports she will pursue this spring.

Her mind is on Thursday's hockey matchup with Fargo North-South. Grand Forks lost twice to North-South during the regular season.

"I think it will be a challenging game, because they're a really good team," Mannausau said. "I also think we can stick with them. We all have to play really well. Everyone has to be on their best game that day. When we play our best — when we play like we know we can — we really can stick with anyone in the state."

Grand Forks at-a-glance

Coach: Alex Hedlund.

Record: 10-10-3.

Road to state: The KnightRiders finished seventh in the standings with 33 points to earn a bid to state.

State history: Grand Forks have reached the state tournament all 21 seasons, playing in five championship games (2004, 2005, 2012, 2015 and 2017). The KnightRiders are looking for their first title.

Top players: Sr. F Averi Greenwood 7 goals, 12 assists, 19 points, soph. F Emma Gray 3-14—17, sr. F Annika Presteng 7-7—14, soph. F Taylor Kilgore 5-7—12, soph. F Emily Common 7-5—12, soph. D Mya Mannausau 6-5—11, fr. F Bre Harlistad 6-3—9, soph. D Marit Seeger 3-3—6, sr. D Lauren Robinson 0-5—5, sr. D Quinn Fournier 0-5—5, sr. G Kaylee Baker 9-10-2, 2.08 goals-against average, .911 save percentage.

Quarterfinal game: vs. No. 2 seed Fargo North-South, 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Maysa Arena in Minot.

Coach Hedlund says: "The big thing we've talked about is shooting the puck and shooting quickly — not hanging onto it. Good teams — and any team we're going to see at state will be a good team — are not going to give us a chance to get shots off if we hang onto it. (Fargo North-South) is a good team. We're going to have to take advantage of our opportunities. I believe we'll be right there if we play a full game together. That's what it's going to take."