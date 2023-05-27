Missing title by less than a foot a year ago, Red River's Arason wins javelin on final throw of prep career

BISMARCK — Grand Forks Red River senior Logan Arason nearly didn't make the finals Friday in the javelin at the North Dakota state track and field meet.

Going into his third and final throw to make finals, Arason was in 10th place. The top nine throwers make the finals.

Arason saved his best for last.

On his sixth and final throw, Arason threw a personal-best 191 feet, 10 inches to win the Class A boys javelin at the Bismarck Community Bowl.

It was satisfying on a number of fronts. First, Arason had never won a state javelin title. He finished third as a sophomore and second — by 10 inches — as a junior.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I've been waiting for a long time and coming up short twice," Arason said. "It makes it special to do in the fashion I did. It's a lot more fun to remember this way."

Not only did Arason overcome previous disappointments in the javelin, but he shook off a tough loss earlier in the day in the discus. The defending state champion, Arason had the leading mark heading into finals before finishing third.

"Track and field is a very high-and-low sport, especially when you're competing at the top and when you have expectations," Arason said. "I was disappointed in the discus finish but coach said you get 20 minutes to be disappointed. I sat for 20 minutes, thought about it and was ready to go again."

On Arason's third throw of javelin, he registered about 178 feet.

"I knew that wasn't going to hold with the competition I had," said Arason, whose sister Hannah was a two-time state javelin champion. "My fourth and fifth throws weren't any better.

"I've been working so hard, and I've come away from meets a little disappointed this year not throwing the way I think I can. Coach says it's in there, you just got to be patient. It came out at the right time."

Arason knew he was in good shape as soon as he let go of his sixth throw.

"When I looked up, I knew that was the one," Arason said. "I was so excited to hear the mark. I haven't PR'ed in over a year. I know the date — March 26, 2022. It was so sweet to finally get that PR and move up on the (Red River) Top 10 list. I was looking forward to competing the way I know I can."

ADVERTISEMENT

Arason's throw was No. 6 all-time at Red River in an event the Roughriders' have historically been quite strong.

"It was a very cool way to go out," Arason said. "I've been coached by the best javelin coach in the state (Tim Tandeski). I've been competing with this team since I was in seventh grade. I've been to every state meet except one since I was in second grade. To come away with a title after so long was really cool."

Arason was the lone Grand Forks individual champion Friday, but the Red River girls 4x800 relay team put together a dominant first-place finish for a state title.

Lauren Dosch, Emily Nelson, Morgan Hartze and Jocelyn Schiller ran 9 minutes, 31.79 seconds to cruise to victory.

"Last year, that group was a little disappointed to take third," Red River girls track and field coach Adam Eckert said. "They were really hungry to prove themselves. They've done it all year."

The relay team won by more than 17 seconds.

In addition to Arason, other top-three local finishers included Red River's Quinn Nelson (third, discus) and Central's Quinn Roehl (second, 1,600).

Schiller registered the top time in the prelims in the 400.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I think it'll be a dogfight in that 400," Eckert said. "I think (Schiller) is up for the challenge."