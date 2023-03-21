99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, March 20

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

May-Port-C-G's Rylee Satrom, Cavalier's Rylen Burgess receive all-state honors

Satrom is the first MPCG honoree since 2003, while Burgess is the first Cavalier honoree since 1985.

022422 S GFH NDBR2SEMI1-1.jpg
Cavalier's Rylen Burgess (4) pushes past Grafton's Jadrian Moe (14) for a layup in the third quarter of a N.D. Class B Region girls basketball semifinals game at the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center in Grand Forks on Wednesday, February 23, 2022.
Nick Nelson / Grand Forks Herald
Tom Miller
By Tom Miller
Today at 7:00 PM

GRAND FORKS — Long program droughts were broken with the release of the North Dakota Class B all-state girls basketball team on Monday.

Cavalier's Rylen Burgess and May-Port-C-G's Rylee Satrom received all-state second team selections from the Herald coverage area.

Burgess is Cavalier's first all-state girls pick since 1985 when Beth Herzog was selected. Satrom is the Patriots' first all-state pick in 20 years — the last being Megan Callahan in 2003.

Satrom is a 5-foot-8 guard who averaged 19.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.3 steals and 3.1 assists per game. Satrom shot 44.5 percent from the field.

022123 MayPort3.jpg
May-Port's Rylee Satrom and North Border's Jenna Fraser chase a loose ball in the first half of their game against North Border Monday in the Class B Region 2 touranment at the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center.
Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

Burgess is a 5-9 senior forward. She averaged 18.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 3.0 steals per game. The Region 2 Senior Athlete of the Year shot 37 percent from 3-point range.

ADVERTISEMENT

First Team
Ellie Braaten, Westhope-Newburg
Halle Crockett, Northern Cass
Decontee Smith, Central Cass
Hailey Quam, Shiloh Christian
Brenna Stroklund, Kenmare-Bowbells

Second Team
Rylen Burgess, Cavalier
Klaire Cotton, Central Cass
Natalie Decoteau, St. John
Mykell Heidlebaugh, Rugby
Karli Klein, Garrison
Mataeya Mathern, Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier
Ellie Powell, Bowman County
Laikyn Roney, Oakes
Rylee Satrom, May-Port CG
Ava Schuster, Stanley
Maya Vibeto, Our Redeemer's

Tom Miller
By Tom Miller
Miller has covered sports at the Grand Forks Herald since 2004 and was the state sportswriter of the year in 2019 and 2022.

His primary beat is UND football but also reports on a variety of UND sports and local preps.

He can be reached at (701) 780-1121, tmiller@gfherald.com or on Twitter at @tommillergf.
What To Read Next
031923.S.FF.ClassB.BBB.championship
Prep
Perfection: Central Cass Squirrels complete undefeated season with Class B state crown
March 18, 2023 09:55 PM
 · 
By  Todd Rose
Sacred Heart Eagles logo
Prep
Sacred Heart captures Section 8A title, will head back to the Minn. state Class A tournament
March 18, 2023 08:05 PM
 · 
By  Wayne Nelson
031923.S.FF.DGF.win
Prep
Leach leads Rebels to OT win for state tourney berth
March 17, 2023 10:51 PM
 · 
By  Andrew Haugland
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
NCAA
UND Hockey
The 2023 men's college hockey transfer board
March 17, 2023 10:43 AM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
El Way child care Grand Forks.jpg
Business
New 68-spot child care center to open in Grand Forks
March 19, 2023 06:45 AM
 · 
By  Kevin Fee
packages of Delta-9 THC gummies
Minnesota
Minnesota lawmakers overhaul legal pot bill to address business concerns
March 20, 2023 06:28 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
IMG_2587.jpg
North Dakota
Sen. John Hoeven meets with Grand Forks, UAS leaders to discuss unidentified aerial phenomena
March 20, 2023 06:06 PM
 · 
By  Ingrid Harbo