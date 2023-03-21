May-Port-C-G's Rylee Satrom, Cavalier's Rylen Burgess receive all-state honors
Satrom is the first MPCG honoree since 2003, while Burgess is the first Cavalier honoree since 1985.
GRAND FORKS — Long program droughts were broken with the release of the North Dakota Class B all-state girls basketball team on Monday.
Cavalier's Rylen Burgess and May-Port-C-G's Rylee Satrom received all-state second team selections from the Herald coverage area.
Burgess is Cavalier's first all-state girls pick since 1985 when Beth Herzog was selected. Satrom is the Patriots' first all-state pick in 20 years — the last being Megan Callahan in 2003.
Satrom is a 5-foot-8 guard who averaged 19.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.3 steals and 3.1 assists per game. Satrom shot 44.5 percent from the field.
Burgess is a 5-9 senior forward. She averaged 18.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 3.0 steals per game. The Region 2 Senior Athlete of the Year shot 37 percent from 3-point range.
First Team
Ellie Braaten, Westhope-Newburg
Halle Crockett, Northern Cass
Decontee Smith, Central Cass
Hailey Quam, Shiloh Christian
Brenna Stroklund, Kenmare-Bowbells
Second Team
Rylen Burgess, Cavalier
Klaire Cotton, Central Cass
Natalie Decoteau, St. John
Mykell Heidlebaugh, Rugby
Karli Klein, Garrison
Mataeya Mathern, Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier
Ellie Powell, Bowman County
Laikyn Roney, Oakes
Rylee Satrom, May-Port CG
Ava Schuster, Stanley
Maya Vibeto, Our Redeemer's
