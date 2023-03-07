May-Port-C-G takes down North Border in Region 2 tournament

GRAND FORKS – Coming into the second half on Monday, May-Port-C-G put themselves in a position to compete against 19-2 North Border.

The Patriots led 24-21 and were going to receive a fight from the Eagles. The Patriots responded to every punch they delivered.

“We just kept responding to those big knockout punches. We kept finding ways and that’s what good teams do to win,” May-Port-C-G coach Taylor Kunkel said.

Despite heavy pushback, May-Port would take their quarterfinal matchup 56-51 against North Border and move on to face Thompson in the Region 2 semifinals.

After a back-and-forth first half, the Patriots added to their lead with a Ryder Fugleberg bucket and a Xyler Carlson 3-pointer. Shortly, they were met with a furious effort from Trenton Cosley for North Border.

After knocking down a couple of free throws, he completed a steal and score to cut the lead down to 31-27. Then, Ayden Stainbrook hit from range and made it a one-possession game.

Following both the steal and score from Cosley and the 3-pointer from Stainbrook, May-Port hit 3-pointers of its own to keep in front. The shots came from Landon Koenig and Marshall Judisch.

May-Port CG's Noah Djibonon and North Border's Daniel Dummer compete for a rebound in the first half of their Region 2 quarterfinal game Monday at the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center. Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

“We stayed locked in, stuck to our gameplan and executed,” Judisch said. “I was just being confident and staying locked in.”

Just before the end of the third quarter, with North Border unable to convert a tying possession, Judisch hit a 3-pointer to extend the Patriot lead to 39-34.

Opening the fourth quarter, after yet another turnover forced by May-Port, Judisch was there from beyond the arc again. This time he made it a 42-36 game. Directly after that he rolled to the middle of the lane and converted an easy layup.

“We just kept finding ways. I knew we were good in close games, so resiliency paid off a lot. I was excited to see how we responded in the second half,” Kunkel said.

The strong response forced North Border to press and it was beginning to work. Cosley was able to find room under the basket and pick up a couple of more steals that were converted. With that, it was again a one-possession game as May-Port led 50-49.

Then the Patriots earned their trips to the line. Judisch sank both his shots with 37.7 seconds left, which was followed by another fastbreak bucket from Cosley.

North Border brothers Grant Cosley (11) and Trenton Cosley share a hug after their season-ending loss to May-Port CG in the opening round of the Region 2 tournament Monday at the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center. Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

The Eagles got the break they needed when Cosley created a turnover off an inbound pass, but the ensuing set up was sailed out of bounds with 20 seconds left.

“When they had to start fouling, I knew we just had to get the ball to Xyler and Marshall. I knew we would be okay that point in time. We lean on those two guys and we did a good job with that,” Kunkel said.

Following the North Border turnover, Carlson hit his two free throws and Drew Ostmo sank the final two shots of the game.

The Patriots move on to face No. 1 Thompson. The Tommies took down Park River in their quarterfinal matchup 62-37.

“As long as we are playing team basketball we can take on anyone. That’s what we did tonight. If we can do that, we can play together and we will be just fine,” Kunkel said.

May-Port CG 56,

North Border 51

MP – Landon Koenig 12, Marshall Judisch 16, Ryder Fugleberg 10, Xyler Carlson 13, Drew Ostmo 5

NB – Trenton Cosley 20, Grant Cosley 4, Grayson Ohmann 9, Ayden Stainbrook 16, Kyle Thomas 2

