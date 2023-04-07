LOCAL SCOREBOARD for Thursday, April 6

College hockey

NCAA Frozen Four

Thursday semifinals

In Tampa

Quinnipiac 5, Michigan 2

First period scoring — 1. BU, Sam Stevens 8 (Domenick Fensore 21, Jamie Armstrong 8) 10:38; 2. UM, Mike Koster 6 (Logan Cooley 38, Jaxon Nelson 17) 15:09 (pp); 3. UM, Rhett Pitlick 11 (Aaron Huglen 9, Luke Mittlestadt 16) 15:59 (pp). Penalties — BU, Luke Tuch (cross-checking) 5:51; UM, Logan Cooley (tripping) 11:49; BU, Jay O'Brien (elbowing) 13:49; BU, Tuch (interference) 15:51; UM, Jimmy Snuggerud (interference) 16:32.

Second period scoring — 4. BU, Jay O'Brien 8 (Fensore 22, Matt Brown 31) 8:06 (pp). Penalties — UM, Ryan Johnson (slashing) 7:10; BU, Lane Hutson (tripping) 17:55; BU, Ty Gallagher (tripping) 19:00; BU, Cade Webber (charging) 20:00.

Third period scoring — 5. UM, Luke Mittlestadt 4 (Koster 23, Bryce Brodzinski 12) 1:40 (pp); 6. UM, Mittlestadt 5 (Ryan Chesley 8, Huglen 10) 3:29; 7. UM, Cooley 21 (unassisted) 17:19 (en); 8 UM, Cooley 22 (Matthew Knies 21, Brock Faber 22) 18:17 (en). Penalties — BU, Ty Gallagher (hooking) 13:27.

Goalie saves — BU, Drew Commesso 11-9-8—28 (4 GA). UM, Justen Close 6-9-14—29 (2 GA).

Penalties-minutes — BU 7-14; UM 3-6.

Power-play goals, opportunities (shots) — BU 1-3; M 3-7.

Faceoffs — BU 42-30

Referees — Cameron Lynch, Chris Pitoscia.

Linesemen — Ryan Knapp, Stepen Drain

Attendance — 19,119.

Saturday’s championship

Minnesota vs. Quinnipiac, 6 p.m., ESPN2

Women’s basketball

2022-23 Summit League All-Academic team

Kacie Borowicz, North Dakota, Sr., 3.94 GPA, Graphic Design

Claire Orth, North Dakota, Gr., 4.0, Biology

Grace Larkins, South Dakota, So., 3.83, Business and Marketing

Myah Selland, S.D. State, R-Sr., 3.98, Exercise Science

Haleigh Timmer, S.D. State, So. 4.0, Mathematics

Girls track and field

Bison Snowbird Meet

In Fargo, Saturday

Winners and GF top 5 placers

60 dash -- 1. Michelle Gee, WF, 7.96

200 dash -- 1. Paige Renschler, FSH, 26.99

400 dash -- 1. Jocelyn Schiller, RR, 59.25

800 run -- 1. Lauren Dosch, RR, 2:20.45

1,600 run -- 1. Madison Johnson, CAR, 5:31.59; 5. Emily Nelson, RR, 5:38.16

3,200 run -- 1. Brooklyn Herrick, WFH, 11:57.48

60 hurdles -- 1. Kate Laqua, FD, 9.69; 5. Sophie Brakke, RR, 9.84

4x200 relay -- 1. Fargo Davies (Alimath Salou, Ashlan Urness, Sanie Gayflor, Ashton Safranski) 1:47.99

4x400 relay -- 1. Red River (Dosch, Jocelynne Hoefs, Nelson, Schiller) 4:14.03

4x800 relay -- 1. West Fargo Sheyenne (Olivia Beschorner, Olivia Heilman, Jazlyn Heilman, Jersey Lang) 10:28.79

High jump -- 1. Danica Felland, MOR, 5-02.00

Pole vault -- 1. Emma Briggs, WF, 10-03.00

Long jump -- 1. Micah Sander, WFS, 16-07.00; 2. Brakke, RR, 15-11.25

Triple jump -- 1. Cayla Sailer, FD, 34-05.50

Shot put -- 1. Seely Stockmoe, FSH, 37-03.50

Boys track and field

Bison Snowbird Meet

In Fargo, Saturday

Winners and GF top 5 placers

60 dash -- 1. Ian Skari, WF, 7.01; 3. Caleb Severson, RR, 7.09

200 dash -- 1. Logan Weninger, CAR, 23.19; 5. Severson, RR, 23.45

400 dash -- 1. Austin Zulu, FS, 51.14; 4. Jonah Dafoe, RR, 53.04

800 run -- 1. Dafoe, RR, 2:04.07

1,600 run -- 1. Braxton Middaugh, FN, 4:43.34; 4. Micah Larsen-Schmidt, RR, 4:45.38

3,200 run -- 1. Quinn Roehl, GFC, 9:36.73; 3. Larsen-Schmidt, RR, 10:35.86; 5. Aidan Fiala, GFC, 10:52.66

60 hurdles -- 1. Trey Knoke, FN, 8.60; 2. Lukas Heydt, RR, 8.63; 5. Carter Byron, RR, 8.96

4x200 relay -- 1. Fargo South (Aiden Bourke, James Gaden, George Hanesgard, Austin Zulu) 1:33.26

4x400 relay -- 1. Red River A (Dafoe, Heydt, Severson, Grant Hoffarth) 3:34.55; 4. Red River B (Josh Neil, Elijah Dafoe, Kyle Schafer, Brody Andrade) 3:42.31

4x800 relay -- 1. Park Rapids (Logan Maanum, Blaine Hensel, Ephraim Bervig, Eli Bervig) 8:39.39; 4. Red River A (Hoffarth, Sam Baah, Isaac Dafoe, Matt Evans) 9:09.70;

5. Red River B (Andrade, Neil, Scott Johnson, Micah Schindler) 9:09.88

High jump -- 1. Kasen Baer, WF, 6-02.00

Pole vault -- 1. Soren Kaster, WFS, 13-06.00; Hudson Flom, RR, 12-00.00

Long jump -- 1. Nick Hasbargen, FD, 20-05.25; 2. Byron, RR, 20-02.00 8

Triple jump -- 1. Golden Deebom, FD, 42-05.75; 4. Ben Strand, RR, 39-09.25

Shot put -- 1. Brennan Palmer, FD, 49-09.00; 4. Logan Arason, RR, 47-11.00; 5. Zac Kuznia, , GFC, 46-08.50

Women’s tennis

Sunday’s results

UMary 5, Minnesota Crookston 2

MSU Moorhead 7, Bemidji State 0

Minnesota at Rutgers, postponed

North Dakota 4,St. Thomas 3

Singles

1. Marthe Degeorges, UST, over Nyah Kauders 6-3, 6-2; 2. Jannah El Nemr, UST, over Sapir Sela 7-6, 6-1; 3. Andrea Jansson, UND, over Tentu S'handrakala 6-0, 6-3; 4. Jule Schulte, UND, over Olivia Paradise 6-0 ,4-6, 6-1; 5. Nore Heinitz, UND, over Nicole Snezhko 6-2, 6-1; 6. Naisha Srivastav, UST, over Angela Georgieva 6-2, 7-5

Doubles

1. Jansson/Sela, UND, over El Nemr/Snezhko 6-2; 2. Schulte/Georgieva, UND, over Srivastav/S'handrakala 6-2; 3. Kauders/Heinitz, UND, vs. Degeorges/Paradise, unfinished

Saturday’s results

MSU Moorhead 6, Minnesota Crookston 1

UMary 6, Bemidji State 1

MSU Mankato 7, Minnesota Duluth 0

St. Cloud State 4, Southwest Minnesota State 3

College softball

Sunday’s results

N.D. State 1-13, Western Illinois 0-4

Minnesota 3-2, Penn State 1-2

MSU Moorhead 6-6, Minnesota Crookston 0-2

St. Cloud State 20-1, Minot State 3-3

Minnesota Duluth 4-3, UMary 2-0

Bemidji State DH vs. Northern State (in Aberdeen), canceled

Valley City State 11-2, Bellevue 3-8

North Dakota 4,Omaha 2

UND 002 000 002 0 --4 6 1

UNO 001 000 100 X --2 9 1

WP: Makaela Carr; LP: Camryn Meyer

Highlights -- UND: Isabella Haslett 1x4, R, Madison Pederson RBI, Katie Joten 1x4, R, Mariah Peters 1x4, R, 2 RBI, Angie Dumlao 1x3, R, Jackie Albrecht 6 SO; UNO: Meyer 14 SO, Maggie O’Brien 2x5, R, Sydney Ross 1x3, R, Ava Rongisch 1x3, 2 RBI, Marra Cramer 3x5

Dakota State 7-8,Mayville State 4-4

D-S 301 000 3 --7 10 4

MAY 000 100 3 --4 8 2

WP: G. Ortmeier; LP: Courtney Boll

Highlights -- DS: C. Entringer 2x4, R, H. McFarland 1x3, 2R, M. Evdos 1x4, 2R, 2 RBI, D. Gregor R, R. Hazlett 2 RBI, R. Philop 2x4, 2 RBI, G. Ortmeier 1x3, RBI, J. Folkers 2x2, R; MAY: Erika Howell 1x2, R, Mackenzie Hughes R, Brooke Roeges 3x3, 2R, 2 RBI, Alyssa Avila 1x3, RBI, Kennedy Vettel 1x3, RBI

D-S 100 320 2 --8 14 3

MAY 201 000 1 --4 5 3

WP: M. Bricker; LP: Sydney Fairbanks

Highlights -- DS: C. Entringer 1x5, R, M. Evdos 3x3, R, R. Hazlett 1x4, R, RBI, R. Philop 1x4, R, M. Bricker 2x4, R, RBI, H. McFarland 2x4, 2R, RBI, M. Sims 4x4, R, 2 RBI, O. Peterson RBI; MAY: Fairbanks 4 SO, Boll 1x1, 4 SO, Sam Shumway R, Howell 1x4, R, RBI, Hughes 2x4, 2R, RBI, Miquela Pino 1x3, 2 RBI

Saturday’s results

Western Illinois 6, N.D. State 5

Minnesota Duluth 2-11, Minot State 0-0

St. Cloud State 12-7, UMary 1-5

Bellevue 7-5, Valley City State 3-8

Jamestown DH at Briar Cliff, postponed

Omaha 3-3,North Dakota 0-2

UND 000 000 0 --0 1 0

UNO 300 000 0 --3 5 0

WP: Kamryn Meyer; LP: Makaela Carr

Highlights -- UND: Madi Moore 1x3; UNO: Meyer 16 SO, Lyndsey Tucker 2x2, R, Rachel Weber 2x3, R, RBI, Sydney Ross 1x3, R, Emma Durr RBI

UND 000 200 0 --2 4 1

UNO 020 010 0 --3 5 1

WP: Sydney Nuismer; LP: Jackie Albrecht

Highlights -- UND: Katie Joten R, Mariah Peters 1x3, R, Katelyn Neumayer 1x3, 2 RBI; UNO: Nuismer 8 SO, Tucker 1x4, RBI, Weber 1x3, R, Marra Cramer RBI, Jaelle Johnson R, Olivia Aden R, Sophie Cerveny RBI

College baseball

Tuesday’s results

Minn.-Crookston 6-13, Upper Iowa 5-3

Sunday’s results

Minnesota 6, Ohio State 2

Minnesota Crookston 13, Sioux Falls 0

Concordia-St. Paul 7-0, Minot State 2-3

MSU Mankato 14, UMary 3

Augustana 11, Bemidji State 0

Minnesota Duluth 8-10, Northern State 5-14

St. Cloud State 12-7, Winona State 5-8

Viterbo 2-4, Valley City State 1-2

Jamestown 4-7, Briar Cliff 3-1

Waldorf 10-10,Mayville State 2-1

MAY 000 000 101 --2 8 0

WAL 530 001 10X --10 15 0

WP: R. Meyer; LP: Braxton Greenburg

Highlights -- MAY: Alan LaRocque 3x4, 2R, RBI, Kole Jessamine 1x3, RBI, Greenburg 4 SO; WAL: R. Meyer 7 SO, D. Churchman 1x4, R, D. Sanchez 3x5, 2R, RBI, T. Capllonch 2x4, 2R, 2 RBI, Z. Meyer 2x4, R, 2 RBI, A. Smith 2x5, R, R. Webster 1x5, R, 3 RBI, R. Gurney 2x5, RBI, N. Westfield R, A. Hibl R, J. Jorge 2x4, RBI

MAY 010 000 0 --1 4 2

WAL 223 201 X --10 9 1

WP: M. Luna; LP: Kaito Farquharson

Highlights -- MAY: Jared McCorrister 1x3, R, Tyler Ferrera 1x2, RBI, Farquharson 4 SO; WAL: D. Churchman 2x3, 2R, RBI, D. Sanchez 1x2, 2R, M. Ferreira 1x2, RBI, Z. Meyer 2x3, 2R, 3 RBI, N. Westfield R, R. Webster 1x3, R, 3 RBI, A. Hibl R, J. Jorge 1x3, R, 2 RBI, Luna 12 SO

Saturday’s results

N.D. State 6, S.D. State 5

Ohio State 6, Minnesota 2

Sioux Falls 4-11, Minnesota Crookston 3-6

UMary 5-6, MSU Mankato 2-14

Jamestown 13, Midland 4

Men’s hockey

UND track and field

6

Due to forecasted winter weather in the area, the North Dakota track and field teams were forced to withdraw from competition at the USD Early Bird scheduled for this Friday and Saturday.

The Fighting Hawks will return to action next week, taking part in the Pacific Coast Intercollegiate (April 13) and Bryan Clay Invitational (April 13-15).

Ranked in the Midwest Region

In the most recent USTFCCCA Rankings released on Monday, the North Dakota women have moved up to No. 17 in the Midwest Region, while the UND men sit No. 21 regionally.

Elise Ulseth is the top Hawk in the Midwest Region and is ranked No. 5 in the heptathlon. Ellyssa Peterson is the next-best Fighting Hawk in the standings, coming in at No. 12 in the 10,000 meters.

Luke Labatte (3,000-meter steeplechase) Austin Wolf (high jump) pace the NoDak men and are No. 4 in the region in their respective events. Justin Jelaca is also in the top-10 and ranks No. 10 in the 3,000-meter steeplechase.

Men’s golf

Western Illinois Invite

Tuesday’s final results

St. Thomas 881 (plus 29); South Dakota 887; Western Illinois 892; Omaha 895; Northern Iowa 897; Evansville 907; North Dakota 908; Wisconsin-Parkside 917; Detroit Mercy 921; St. Ambrose 957;

UND results

Grayson Wetsch 223 (plus 10); Erik Stoxen 227; Alex Skarperud 232; Lucas Feterl 234; Brandon McGarry 239

Women’s golf

Western Illinois Invite

Tuesday’s final results

Omaha 925 (plus 73); Western Illinois 925; Northern Iowa 950; North Dakota 969; Chicago State 1003, St. Ambrose 1110

North Dakota results

Emersyn Walker 235; Pemika Ponlamuangde 238; Morgan Hetletved 246; Carrie Carpenter 250; Riley Crothers 275

Prep honor roll

Announcements

Track and field

Former Red River Roughriders athlete Matthew Rongitsch has committed to the University of Alaska Anchorage to continue his cross country and track career.

Prep wrestling

Brantl to be inducted

Gary Brantl, the long-time high school wrestling coach at Plummer, Minn., will be inducted into the Minnesota Wrestling Coaches Association Hall of Fame on April 29 as a pioneer. The induction ceremony will be held in Benson, Minn.

Brantl graduated from Crookston High School in 1966. He graduated from Mayville State in 1970 and spent 49 years at Plummer High School where he started the wrestling program in 1972.

He retired from the wrestling portion of his coaching duties in 1996. He coached football from 1970-2004, and he was the Athletic Director at Plummer High School for 48 years (1972-2019).

Former Fertile-Beltrami standout Steve Ricard will also be inducted as a contributor,

The 1986 Fertile-Beltrami graduate, who recorded a 61-7 prep record, went on to wrestle at Minnesota State University Moorhead before becoming the head coach at Benson High School.