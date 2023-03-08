Late rally lifts Thompson to 62-60 high-energy Class B Region 2 semifinal win

GRAND FORKS – Drew Overby is Thompson’s top 3-point shooter on the season. Naturally, he has the green light to shoot.

So, there were no stop signs in sight when Overby launched a three-pointer with his Thompson Tommies trailing Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg by two points with just over a minute to play in a high-energy, entertaining North Dakota Class B Region 2 boys basketball semifinal game Tuesday night at The Betty.

He drained the shot, then hit clutch frees in the final minute to lead Thompson to a 62-60 win, advancing the Tommies into Thursday night’s championship game.

Thompson, which lost to May-Port by four points earlier this season, had to dig itself out of a nine-point hole in the third quarter.

When Landon Koenig scored for the Patriots with 5:47 left in the quarter, May-Port held a relatively comfortable 39-30 lead.

From there, Overby was the dominant player, scoring 19 of Thompson’s final 32 points.

“He’s got the green light to shoot,” said Thompson coach Brandy George. “But there are times when we want to put down a yield sign or put up a yellow light but he hit some big ones in the second half tonight.”

Overby leads Thompson in scoring at 17.5 points per game, but he had only two points at halftime with May-Port up 32-26.

“Early in the game, I wasn’t hitting shots,” said Overby.

But he kept at it, and the shots started to fall in a tense, regional semifinal game.

“Regional semifinals are always intense,” said Overby. “You never can be to loose out there. But I was having fun. I just wanted to get the ‘W.’ ”

Overby’s 3-pointer with 1:19 to go gave the Tommies a 59-58 advantage and it was the eighth lead change of the game.

May-Port couldn’t convert on its ensuing possession and from there the Overby hit three free throws in the final 30 seconds for the win.

Now, Thompson is one win away from a state Class B tournament berth.

“We’ve been in this game for three years in a row and haven’t been able to get over the hump,” said George. “But we stuck together tonight and played our game. Credit May-Port. They’re a heck of a team and well coached. But I’m so proud of our guys.”

Overby led the Tommies with 24 points, seven above his team-leading average. Jacob Starcevic added 19 for Thompson, which improved to 15-7.

May-Port was led by Xyler Carson, who scored 24 points. His second-half shooting was a big reason for the Patriots grabbing their nine-point lead in the third quarter. Koenig added 13 for the Patriots, who dropped to 16-7.

Thompson 62, May-Port-C-G 60

Halftime: MPCG 32, Thompson 26

MPCG – Landon Koenig, 13, Marshall Judisch 8, Ryder Fugleberg 8, Xyler Carlson 24, Noah Djibonon 2, Drew Ostmo 5

Thompson – Drew Overby 24, Brayden Wolfgram 6, Karter Peterson 6, Gavin Krogstad 3, Braden Tyce 4, Jakob Starcevic 19

May-Port CG's Noah Djibonon and Thompson's Drew Overby scramble for a loose ball in the second half of their Region 2 semi-final game Tuesday at the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center. Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

May-Port CG's Xyler Carlson tries to call a timeout as Thompson's Jakob Starcevic leaps over him as they scramble for a loose ball in the second half of their Region 2 semi-final game Tuesday at the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center. Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald