Langdon-Edmore-Munich hoping to put it all together at Class B state tournament

LANGDON, N.D. — Langdon-Edmore-Munich girls basketball coach Rob Scherr joked with his team recently and asked a hypothetical question.

"What would happen if we all showed up in the same game?" Scherr asked.

Scherr was taking a light jab at the team's inconsistencies but the sentiment hints at a real truth in what could make the Cardinals a tough out at this weekend's North Dakota Class B state tournament in Minot.

Unseeded in the bracket and unranked in the state's last Top 10 poll, Langdon-Edmore-Munich hopes its best is still to come. The Cardinals open against No. 3 seed Rugby in the state quarterfinals at 2:45 p.m. Thursday.

All five of the Cardinals' starters have led the team in scoring during a game at least twice this season. That's perhaps been both troubling and pleasing — a mix of good balance and the hot-and-cold nature of the shooting.

"You're going to have an off game," L-E-M leading scorer Jaya Henderson said. "Knowing your teammates can pick you up is amazing."

The Cardinals are making a sixth-consecutive trip to the state tournament but a four-game losing streak in late December bounced L-E-M from state polls and tournament seeding, despite the team rattling off 16 straight wins coming into state.

"We had our ups and downs, but we've got through those hard games," said Henderson, who's making her fifth-straight trip to state with the Cardinals. "Our defense has been a lot better. I think we're also more patient on offense and getting open looks."

Scherr said his schedule was tough early in the year, losing to Grafton, Carrington, Shiloh Christian and Central Cass from Dec. 22 to Dec. 31.

The Cardinals were also trying to get in to playing shape, with five solid starters and unproven youngsters waiting in the wings.

"I could've thrown some kids in early in the year, but I didn't want to ruin some young girls because they weren't ready for a Central Cass or a Shiloh Christian," Scherr said. "Mainly, we went with five and tried to keep them fresh with timeouts and play through it. We got in better shape."

L-E-M's five starters all average better than 7.3 points per game. Henderson leads the way at 14.3 points per game, followed by Cora Badding at 14.1, Meredith Romfo at 12.1, Jalynn Swanson at 8.9 and Halle Jabs at 7.3.

L-E-M has developed a top reserve late in the season in eighth-grader Aubrey Badding, who's averaging 2.0 points per game.

"She comes in, and she's one of our better defenders," Scherr said.

The Cardinals have made four state championship games, winning Class B titles in 2005 and 2020.

"Defense has to be our key," Henderson said. "Offense won't be great every night but defense can always be there."

Langdon-Edmore-Munich at-a-glance

Coach: Rob Scherr.

Record: 19-5.

Path to state: The Cardinals won Region 4 for a sixth-straight season with a 52-42 win over North Prairie in the region title game.

State tournament history: Langdon made the state tournament six times (1992, 1994, 1998, 1999, 2004, 2005) and another six times as co-op Langdon-Edmore-Munich (2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023).

Top scorers: Jr. Jaya Henderson 14.3 points, 4.5 assists; jr. Cora Badding 14.1 points, 7.1 rebounds; soph. Meredith Romfo 12.1 points, 6.3 rebounds; jr. Jalynn Swanson 8.0 points, 4.7 assists; sr. Halle Jabs 7.3 points, 2.3 assists; eighth-grader Aubrey Badding 2.0 points, 2.1 rebounds.

State quarterfinal: No. 3 seed Rugby, 2:45 p.m., Thursday, in Minot.

Coach Scherr says: "Rugby has nine or 10 seniors and that's unheard of. Before even scouting, that tells me practice should be competitive. The second five should make for a tough practice. (Mykell Heidlebaugh) is a good one, and (Kendyl Hager) can really shoot it."