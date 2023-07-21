6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Friday, July 21

Sports Prep

Lake City wide receiver Keegan Ryan commits to UND

The 6-foot-5 receiver is the latest southeastern Minnesota football player to accept a scholarship offer from the Fighting Hawks.

Lourdes vs. Lake City Football
Lake City's Keegan Ryan (11) carries the ball during a football game against Lourdes on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at Rochester Regional Stadium.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Pat Ruff
By Pat Ruff
Today at 7:58 AM

LAKE CITY, Minn. — This was an easy one for Keegan Ryan.

The Lake City (Minn.) standout wide receiver got offered a football scholarship by UND on Wednesday.

On Thursday, he said yes to the Fighting Hawks.

UND was one of the few colleges that had been showing serious interest in Ryan. With not many offers coming in and the Fighting Hawks playing in Division I — they play in the Missouri Valley Conference — there was little deliberation for Ryan.

It’s easy to see what UND likes about the senior. At 6-foot-5, 200 pounds and a smooth runner with great hands, Ryan’s upside is obvious.

Lake City football coach Trevor Narum says the Fighting Hawks are getting a “freak.” And he means that in the most complimentary of ways.

“He certainly is a pretty freaky athlete and has been that way from a young age,” Narum said. “As a fourth- or fifth-grader, Keegan had the best ball skills in our program. You could see from a young age that he had natural gifts that others don’t have.”

Those gifts helped Ryan finish with 49 receptions for 605 yards and eight touchdowns last season for a Lake City team that finished 3-6.

Guarding Ryan is difficult because of his length and jumping ability. Also an excellent basketball player, Ryan is listed at 6-5 but seems even taller once his long arms are factored in. Add in a vertical jump of 34 inches and Ryan’s catch radius is well beyond what many defenders can handle.

“No. 1, Keegan has excellent size at (6-5), with long arms and big hands,” Narum said. “Plus, he has worked out a lot and gotten a lot stronger the last 12 to 15 months. Now at (6-5) and 200 pounds, that’s a dude at the high school level. He’s also gotten a lot faster and quicker. He’s not a burner, but he runs well.”

UND started to gain interest in Ryan over the winter. That happened after Narum sent out film on him to a variety of colleges, including UND.

It didn’t take the Fighting Hawks long to begin their pursuit.

“They jumped right in,” Narum said. “UND has done everything right. They brought a coach down to work Keegan out in the spring. Then he went to their camp in early June. They’ve been in constant contact with Keegan, with his family and with me.”

Ryan, who gave some consideration to playing basketball in college (he averaged 13 points and nine rebounds for No. 1-ranked Lake City last season), has been a football-first guy for a long time.

“I’ve loved football ever since I can remember,” he said.

So, when UND came calling on Wednesday, Ryan didn’t need much convincing.

“This feels great,” he said. “This takes a lot of stress off me. It was a pretty easy decision.”

Ryan is one of a growing list of southeastern Minnesota players to commit to UND football recently. Included in that are senior Josh Navratil (Pine Island), sophomore Casey Schultz (Caledonia) and incoming freshman Adam Poncelet (Goodhue).

UND finished 7-5 last season, losing to Weber State in the FCS playoffs.

Pat has been a Post Bulletin sports reporter since 1994. He covers Rochester John Marshall football, as well as a variety of other southeastern Minnesota football teams. Among my other southeastern Minnesota high school beats are girls basketball, boys and girls tennis, boys and girls track and field, high school and American Legion baseball, volleyball, University of Minnesota sports (on occasion) and the Timberwolves (on occasion). Readers can reach Pat at 507-285-7723 or pruff@postbulletin.com.


