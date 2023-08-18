Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

Kyler Droog and Tony Villarreal combine for five touchdowns to lead Grafton to win over Thompson

Grafton used last year's embarrassing 54-0 loss to Thompson as motivation for this year. It led to Grafton's 34-20 win in the season opener.

081823 GraftonThompson.jpg
Grafton's Tony Villarreal protects the ball as he runs into the endzone scoring a touchdown in the third quarter against Thompson Thursday at Grafton.
Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
August 17, 2023 at 11:07 PM

GRAFTON — Grafton football lost nine games in 2022, but the one they never got over was the 54-0 beating the Spoilers took Week 1 against Thompson.

“It was something that has motivated them all year,” coach Dave Muhonen said.

It was anyone’s game at halftime with Thompson up 12-7. But Grafton doubled down on their game plan in the third quarter, and, thanks to five touchdown catches by Tony Villarreal, the Spoilers grabbed their first win of the season 34-20.

“Me and another player went to Braylon Baldwin and said, ‘Man, you're going to be wide open next week,’ because they were double covering him the whole game. So Tony was one on one, and he won every battle,” Muhonen said. “It's not a one trick pony. That was (Villarreal’s) night tonight. That was a guy taking his opportunity, and completely running with it. Literally.”

Villarreal hauled in seven catches for 261 yards, including two catches of over 65 yards. Quarterback Kyler Droog, in Thursday’s season opener, went 16 of 29 for 344 yards.

081823 GraftonThompson2.jpg
Thompson's Karter Peterson attempts to shake off Grafton tackler Alexander Galarza as Josh Juve looks on Thursday in Grafton.
Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

The game didn’t start well for Droog and the Spoilers.

Droog threw three incomplete passes on the first drive, then watched as a 34-yard catch and run from quarterback Drew Overby to Karter Peterson put the Tommies up 6-0.

That was all the motivation Droog and Villarreal needed to start their impressive offensive nights. The first snap of the drive was a 65-yard touchdown pass to Villarreal, giving his Spoilers a 7-6 early lead.

Thompson started the second quarter looking to throw, and a fourth down pass from Overby to running back Josh Juve, who was limping around the field by the end of the game, went 37 yards and put the Tommies back on top, 12-7.

Both teams stalled as the clock ticked down to halftime, with Peterson fumbling nine minutes into the second quarter, and Droog threw an interception after Reggie Rice tipped the ball.

“I thought in the first half, we made a lot of first game mistakes, and, for the most part, in the second half, we stopped making those,” Muhonen said. “Thompson's a good team. We thought we could play at that level and the first half, it didn't look like it. But when we made those adjustments at halftime, we really showed that.”

Muhonen didn’t have an especially wise words for his players at halftime. The message was simple: make tackles and get physical in the gaps. That success on defense was one of the reasons Grafton took control of the game in the second half.

The other reason was Villarreal, who accounted for 143 yards in the second half.

Muhonen said his team matured physically and mentally from last year, and the Spoilers benefited from not losing any players. This win, to him, shows the talent of the Spoilers – something they hope to continue to show the rest of the season.

“We're infinitely better now being 1-0 than we were last year,” he said. “But this can't be the peak, because we can be 1-0, then we can be 1-9. This has to be the worst game that we play if we want to achieve the goals that we want.”

Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
Abby Sharpe has covered area preps and University of North Dakota athletics for the Herald since July 2023. She graduated from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. She loves '90s sitcoms, historical fiction and Quentin Tarantino movies. Readers can reach Abby at 701-780-1268 or asharpe@gfherald.com.
